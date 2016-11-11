UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 11

(Adds futures)
Nov 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 8
points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up
0.04 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index fell 1.2 percent on Thursday, breaking a three-day
climb and retreating from its highest level since late October as gold miners
and defensive stocks slipped amid expectations of a big U.S. economic stimulus
based on President-elect Donald Trump's pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure
spending.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc will invest $10 billion in Brazil
over five years now that the country has increased opportunities for foreign
companies in its oil industry, its chief executive officer said on Thursday.
* LSE: The European Central Bank is looking at all options to ensure it can
continue to oversee euro trading after Britain, where many such transactions are
cleared, leaves the European Union, a member of the bank's executive board said
on Thursday. The ECB is expected to push hard to bring the clearing of trillions
of euros in derivatives from Britain to the currency bloc, meaning the central
clearing counterparties such as the London Stock Exchange's LCH.Clearnet
face losing one of their top money spinners.
* UK ELECTRICITY MARKET: First Utility, one of Britain's biggest independent
energy suppliers, said on Thursday it expects the government to intervene in the
country's electricity market to keep a lid on soaring bills.
* UK/CHINA: Britain and China smoothed over a diplomatic spat on Thursday as
top finance officials announced closer cooperation between stock exchanges in
the two countries and other initiatives in the financial services sector.
* UK/CHINA: More Chinese banks want to set up shop in London despite the
Brexit vote which has prompted foreign lenders in the capital to consider bases
in continental Europe. British and Chinese government officials met in London on
Thursday to unveil a "strategic plan" to deepen financial and economic ties
between the two countries.
* METALS: London copper edged back on Friday following several days of
frenzied gains but was still on course for its biggest weekly jump in five
years, after Donald Trump's surprise U.S. election victory sparked a flurry of
buying.
* OIL: Oil prices fell in early trading on Friday, as the market refocused
on a persistent fuel supply overhang that is not expected to abate unless OPEC
and other producers make a significant cut to their output.
