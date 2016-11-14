UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 14

Nov 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 55
points at 6,785 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.4 percent lower at 6,730.43 points on
Friday, dragged down by a sell-off in emerging markets that hit shares of
companies exposed to those regions, as investors digested the implications of
Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election.
* SHIRE: Shire, a drugmaker specialising in rare diseases, aims to
double Asian sales by 2020, targeting markets including China where it hopes to
widen access to its haemophilia drugs as the country updates a key reimbursement
list for the first time since 2009.
* RBS: If Britain does not agree a transitional arrangement with the
European Union for the country's finance industry, it will be damaging for the
economy and the financial services sector, the chairman of Royal Bank of
Scotland said on Sunday.
* SHELL: Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan will again delay its
planned purchase of Showa Shell Sekiyu shares from Royal Dutch Shell
because a review by the Japan Fair Trade Commission remains ongoing,
the Nikkei newspaper said.
* DAILY MAIL: Danish toymaker Lego said on Saturday it would stop giving
away free toys with Britain's Daily Mail, following a campaign to stop
advertising in newspapers accused of discrimination in their coverage of
migrants.
* UK HIRING: Fewer British employers expect to hire staff in late 2016 and
will raise pay by less than inflation next year as the effects of the decision
to leave the European Union set in, an industry body said on Monday.
* UK JOBS: U.S. bank Citi is preparing to move up to 900 jobs from
London to Dublin as part of its contingency plans for Britain's exit from the
European Union, the Sunday Times reported.
