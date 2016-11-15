UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 15

Nov 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 to
33 points, or 0.5 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.34 percent at 6,753.18 points on Monday
following a rally in banking and mining stocks, although a slump in utilities
kept a lid on broader market gains.
* REYNOLDS AMERICA/BATS: U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American Inc
is seeking a higher price from British American Tobacco Plc after
rejecting its $47 billion takeover offer, a source familiar with the situation
told Reuters.
* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto called a board meeting on Monday to
discuss payments of $10.5 million made to a consultant on its project to develop
the world's largest untapped iron ore reserves in Guinea, industry sources said.
* WPP:WPP Plc's GroupM, one of the world's largest media buying
firms, said on Monday it would restructure its North American operations as the
industry relies more on technology to place ads.
* RIO: Rio Tinto is "cautiously optimistic" about the
current copper market that has spiked in recent weeks, a senior executive at the
world's second-largest miner said on Monday.
* BRITAIN EU: Just over one in three large European companies expects its
business to be damaged by the talks which will lead to Britain leaving the
European Union, a survey showed on Tuesday.
* BRITAIN PROPERTY: UK commercial property values inched ahead in October, a
closely-watched index showed on Monday, breaking a downward trend since Britain
voted to leave the European Union in June.
* BRITAIN FUNDS: Fund managers in Britain will be ranked by how they compare
on corporate governance and those who do not stick to the standards set by the
country's watchdog will be struck off its list.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Vodafone Group Plc Half Year 2016 Vodafone Group
PLC Earnings Release
Firstgroup Plc Half Year 2017 FirstGroup PLC
Earnings Release
Enterprise Inns Full Year 2016 Enterprise Inns
Plc PLC Earnings Release
Oxford Instruments Half Year 2016 Oxford
Plc Instruments PLC Earnings
Release
easyJet Plc Full Year 2016 easyJet plc
Earnings Release
Meggitt Plc Meggitt PLC Trading Statement
Release
BTG Plc Half Year 2017 BTG PLC
Earnings Release
Card Factory Plc Q3 2016 Card Factory PLC
Trading Statement Release
Land Securities Half Year 2017 Land Securities
Group Plc Group PLC Earnings Release
Intermediate Half Year 2016 Intermediate
Capital Group Plc Capital Group PLC Earnings
Release
Talktalk Telecom Interim 2017 Talktalk Telecom
Group Plc Group PLC Earnings Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)