版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 15日 星期二 14:37 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 15

Nov 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 to
33 points, or 0.5 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.34 percent at 6,753.18 points on Monday
following a rally in banking and mining stocks, although a slump in utilities
kept a lid on broader market gains. 
    * REYNOLDS AMERICA/BATS: U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American Inc 
is seeking a higher price from British American Tobacco Plc after
rejecting its $47 billion takeover offer, a source familiar with the situation
told Reuters. 
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto  called a board meeting on Monday to
discuss payments of $10.5 million made to a consultant on its project to develop
the world's largest untapped iron ore reserves in Guinea, industry sources said.
 
    * WPP:WPP Plc's GroupM, one of the world's largest media buying
firms, said on Monday it would restructure its North American operations as the
industry relies more on technology to place ads. 
    * RIO: Rio Tinto  is "cautiously optimistic" about the
current copper market that has spiked in recent weeks, a senior executive at the
world's second-largest miner said on Monday. 
    * BRITAIN EU: Just over one in three large European companies expects its
business to be damaged by the talks which will lead to Britain leaving the
European Union, a survey showed on Tuesday. 
    * BRITAIN PROPERTY: UK commercial property values inched ahead in October, a
closely-watched index showed on Monday, breaking a downward trend since Britain
voted to leave the European Union in June. 
    * BRITAIN FUNDS: Fund managers in Britain will be ranked by how they compare
on corporate governance and those who do not stick to the standards set by the
country's watchdog will be struck off its list. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Vodafone Group Plc              Half Year 2016 Vodafone Group
                                 PLC Earnings Release
 Firstgroup Plc                  Half Year 2017 FirstGroup PLC
                                 Earnings Release
 Enterprise Inns                 Full Year 2016 Enterprise Inns
 Plc                             PLC Earnings Release
 Oxford Instruments              Half Year 2016 Oxford
 Plc                             Instruments PLC Earnings
                                 Release
 easyJet Plc                     Full Year 2016 easyJet plc
                                 Earnings Release
 Meggitt Plc                     Meggitt PLC Trading Statement
                                 Release
 BTG Plc                         Half Year 2017 BTG PLC
                                 Earnings Release
 Card Factory Plc                Q3 2016 Card Factory PLC
                                 Trading Statement Release
 Land Securities                 Half Year 2017 Land Securities
 Group Plc                       Group PLC Earnings Release
 Intermediate                    Half Year 2016 Intermediate
 Capital Group Plc               Capital Group PLC Earnings
                                 Release
 Talktalk Telecom                Interim 2017 Talktalk Telecom
 Group Plc                       Group PLC Earnings Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐