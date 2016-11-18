UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 18

(Updates futures, adds company news items)
Nov 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2
points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up
0.24 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher on Thursday, helped by
gains among mining firms.
* ROLLS-ROYCE: Emirates Airline is having some technical issues with new
Rolls-Royce engines for A380 jets that are coming up for
delivery, the airline's president said on Friday.
* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean copper miner Antofagasta Plc is on track to
cut 2016 production costs about 4 percent below target and may make more savings
next year, its chief executive said, irrespective of a surge in Chinese demand
lifting prices.
* NATIONWIDE: Nationwide Building Society reported a 23 percent
fall in first-half profit on Friday as persistently low interest rates bit into
returns from its principal mortgage lending business.
* RIO TINTO: The government of Guinea has called on Rio Tinto
to spell out what exactly it has discovered in an internal investigation
into payments made to an adviser in Guinea who helped it secure ownership of the
Simandou project.
* GKN: British engineer GKN Plc said on Thursday it would close its
GKN Yeovil helicopter factory in Somerset at the end of 2017 and cut several
jobs at the site.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Global miner Anglo American said on Thursday that
its Los Bronces copper mine in Chile is in the process of restarting normal
operations after it halted activities there on Wednesday when protesters seized
installations.
* MAIL.RU: Russian internet company Mail.ru is a "natural"
business partner for mobile operator Megafon but there are no plans
for an outright merger, Mail.ru Chief Financial Officer Matthew Hammond said on
Thursday.
* BAT: Leading British investor Neil Woodford's fund firm said on Thursday
it backed a takeover of Reynolds American by British American Tobacco
, calling the tie-up "inevitable".
* TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has warned its
multi-national suppliers against pushing up prices following a drop in the pound
just so they can maintain their reported profits.
* UK ASSET MANAGEMENT: Britain's 7 trillion pound ($8.67 trillion) asset
management sector offers investors poor value for money due to weak competition
and too little transparency in fees, the industry regulator said on
Friday.
* UK INVESTMENT: Deloitte will continue to invest in Britain and has no
plans to withdraw, its global chairman told Reuters on Thursday, following media
reports that the consultancy firm might move work if the post-Brexit stance on
immigration were too tough.
* BREXIT: Scotland's Brexit negotiator said on Thursday it was still
frustratingly unclear what kind of divorce the British government was seeking
from the European Union, nearly five months after Britons voted in a referendum
to leave.
* BREXIT: Britain cannot expect any special treatment on migration if it
wants to remain part of the European Union's common market as part of its Brexit
deal, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the Financial Times.
* METALS: London copper futures dropped more than 1 percent on Friday as the
dollar soared to a 13-1/2-year high against a basket of currencies after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled U.S. interest rates could rise "relatively
soon."
* OIL: Oil prices fell in early trading on Friday as the strengthening U.S.
dollar snuffed out rekindled hopes that OPEC might agree on production cuts.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
