UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 21

Nov 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14
points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent at 6,775.77 points on
Friday, with miners leading the market lower after base and precious metals
prices slipped due to a stronger dollar, which made metals costlier for holders
of other currencies.
* GLENCORE: Glencore is seeking to raise $550 million from
investors via a debt issue guaranteed by oil from Iraqi Kurdistan in an attempt
to secure a big slice of the high-risk - and high-reward - market in a region at
war with Islamic State.
* BP: BP Products North America, a unit of BP Plc, has been awarded
an estimated $559 million fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment U.S.
defense contract for fuel, the Pentagon said on Friday.
* RBS: A U.S. appeals court appeared unlikely on Friday to overturn an order
requiring Nomura Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
to pay $839 million for making false statements while selling
mortgage-backed securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
* UK BUDGET: Britain's first budget plan since the Brexit vote will not
include a big new spending push because of "eye-wateringly" high public debt
levels, but will have some help for the economy and struggling families, the
country's finance minister said.
* BRITAIN INDUSTRY: Prime Minister Theresa May will unveil her new
industrial strategy on Monday, pledging to spend billions of pounds on science,
technology and research to spur a new "ambitious" way of doing business in
Britain.
* BRITAIN FUNDS: Consultants who advise pension schemes how to invest may
face a full-blown competition probe, after coming under fire from Britain's
financial regulator, which said their industry was prone to conflicts of
interest and charged opaque fees.
