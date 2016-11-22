UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 22

Nov 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up
around 44 points higher, or up 0.7 percent on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index ended flat in percentage terms at 6,777.96 on
Monday, underperforming European markets after a jump in the value of sterling,
which some attributed to talk of a transitional deal for Britain to leave the
European Union.
* CHESNARA/L&G: Chesnara Plc, an insurance-focused takeover
specialist, is in advanced talks to buy British insurer Legal & General Group
Plc's Dutch operations, Sky News reported, citing sources. bit.ly/2fWB89A
* BGEO: BGEO Group Plc, the holding company of JSC Bank of Georgia,
on Monday reported a 75 percent increase in third-quarter profit, helped by
higher income in its banking and healthcare businesses.
* UK TECH INVESTMENT: Global IT group IBM will triple the number of
its cloud data centres in Britain, it said on Tuesday, joining Facebook and
Google in investing in the UK after its vote to leave the European Union.
* UK BUDGET: Britain will provide 400 million pounds ($500 million) of
funding to spur the building of more fibre-to-the-home broadband connections,
the "gold standard" of speed in excess of 1 gigabyte per second only available
now to 2 percent of premises.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
SVG Capital PLC Q3 2016 Interim Management
Statement Release
CML Microsystems Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
Telecom Plus PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Release
Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC Trading Statement Release
Halma PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
Big Yellow Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Release
Rotork PLC Trading Statement Release
Mitchells & Butlers PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release
AO World PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Release
Assura PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
Kingfisher PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release
Babcock International Group Half Year 2016 Earnings Release
PLC
Compass Group PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release
Spectris PLC Trading Statement Release
HomeServe PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Release
Intertek Group PLC Trading Statement Release
