版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 22日 星期二 14:28 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 22

Nov 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up
around 44 points higher, or up 0.7 percent on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index ended flat in percentage terms at 6,777.96 on
Monday, underperforming European markets after a jump in the value of sterling,
which some attributed to talk of a transitional deal for Britain to leave the
European Union. 
    * CHESNARA/L&G: Chesnara Plc, an insurance-focused takeover
specialist, is in advanced talks to buy British insurer Legal & General Group
Plc's Dutch operations, Sky News reported, citing sources. bit.ly/2fWB89A
    * BGEO: BGEO Group Plc, the holding company of JSC Bank of Georgia,
on Monday reported a 75 percent increase in third-quarter profit, helped by
higher income in its banking and healthcare businesses. 
    * UK TECH INVESTMENT: Global IT group IBM will triple the number of
its cloud data centres in Britain, it said on Tuesday, joining Facebook and
Google in investing in the UK after its vote to leave the European Union.
 
    * UK BUDGET:  Britain will provide 400 million pounds ($500 million) of
funding to spur the building of more fibre-to-the-home broadband connections,
the "gold standard" of speed in excess of 1 gigabyte per second only available
now to 2 percent of premises. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:  
 SVG Capital PLC                              Q3 2016 Interim Management
                                              Statement Release
 CML Microsystems Plc                         Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Telecom Plus PLC                             Half Year 2016 Earnings Release
 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC                 Trading Statement Release
 Halma PLC                                    Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Big Yellow Group PLC                         Half Year 2016 Earnings Release
 Rotork PLC                                   Trading Statement Release
 Mitchells & Butlers PLC                      Full Year 2016 Earnings Release
 AO World PLC                                 Half Year 2016 Earnings Release
 Assura PLC                                   Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Kingfisher PLC                               Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release
 Babcock International Group                  Half Year 2016 Earnings Release
 PLC                                          
 Compass Group PLC                            Full Year 2016 Earnings Release
 Spectris PLC                                 Trading Statement Release
 HomeServe PLC                                Half Year 2016 Earnings Release
 Intertek Group PLC                           Trading Statement Release
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐