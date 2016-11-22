UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 22

Nov 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up around 44 points higher, or up 0.7 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended flat in percentage terms at 6,777.96 on Monday, underperforming European markets after a jump in the value of sterling, which some attributed to talk of a transitional deal for Britain to leave the European Union. * CHESNARA/L&G: Chesnara Plc, an insurance-focused takeover specialist, is in advanced talks to buy British insurer Legal & General Group Plc's Dutch operations, Sky News reported, citing sources. bit.ly/2fWB89A * BGEO: BGEO Group Plc, the holding company of JSC Bank of Georgia, on Monday reported a 75 percent increase in third-quarter profit, helped by higher income in its banking and healthcare businesses. * UK TECH INVESTMENT: Global IT group IBM will triple the number of its cloud data centres in Britain, it said on Tuesday, joining Facebook and Google in investing in the UK after its vote to leave the European Union. * UK BUDGET: Britain will provide 400 million pounds ($500 million) of funding to spur the building of more fibre-to-the-home broadband connections, the "gold standard" of speed in excess of 1 gigabyte per second only available now to 2 percent of premises. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SVG Capital PLC Q3 2016 Interim Management Statement Release CML Microsystems Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Telecom Plus PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Release Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC Trading Statement Release Halma PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Big Yellow Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Release Rotork PLC Trading Statement Release Mitchells & Butlers PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release AO World PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Release Assura PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Kingfisher PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release Babcock International Group Half Year 2016 Earnings Release PLC Compass Group PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Spectris PLC Trading Statement Release HomeServe PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Release Intertek Group PLC Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)