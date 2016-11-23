UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 23

Nov 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 to 41 points higher, or up as much as 0.6 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,819.72 on Tuesday, buoyed by record-highs reached by Wall Street and a rally in mining shares. * UK BUDGET: Britain's finance minister will say on Wednesday that he is raising the minimum wage and taking the edge off a benefits squeeze for low earners, but fixing the public finances will be a bigger priority as the country gets ready for Brexit. * UK BREXIT: European Parliament leaders told London's Brexit negotiator on Tuesday that Britain should expect to be shut out of cooperation in areas it values once it leaves the European Union. * UK FINANCE FIRMS: U.S. insurer AIG may move its European headquarters from London to another European Union country because of Britain's vote to leave the EU, the head of the AIG's European and UK operations said at an industry conference on Tuesday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Paragon Group of Companies Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Release United Utilities Group PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Future PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Thomas Cook Group PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)