UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 24

Nov 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up, on Thursday, with futures up 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index ended flat on Wednesday after a choppy day, with individual sectors diverging as finance minister Philip Hammond delivered the biggest economic update since Britain voted in June to leave the European Union.

* BRITAIN BUDGET: Britain has ramped up its borrowing outlook by much more than expected after forecasters said its vote to leave the European Union would hurt the economy, giving the government only a little room to ease looming pressure on households and firms.

* PAYPOINT: Bill payment services provider PayPoint Plc said its first-half adjusted operating profit before impairment charges rose about 16 percent, driven by growth in its mobile payments division and a rise in bill payment transactions in Romania.

* DOMINO'S PIZZA: Domino's Pizza has increased its long-term target for expanding its UK presence to 1,600 stores, reflecting strong performance from new shops and a positive outlook both for its market and the Domino's brand, it said on Thursday.

* CHESNARA: Chesnara Plc said on Thursday that it was planning to buy Legal & General's Dutch insurance business in a deal worth 160 million euros ($168.64 million).

* PETS AT HOME: Pets at Home Group Plc PETSP.L, Britain's biggest pet shop group, said half-year revenue jumped 9.1 percent as it sold more pet food and accessories.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto on Thursday outlined plans to boost free cash flow by $5 billion over the next five years by sweating its assets harder while expanding in iron ore, copper and bauxite.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques said on Thursday that issues raised by the disclosure of payments in Guinea in 2011 were "very challenging", in his first public appearance since the scandal erupted.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto, would not hesitate to cut its iron ore production if that would help boost its free cash flow and the company is not chasing market share, its chief executive said on Thursday.

* DEUTSCHE BOERSE/LSE: The finance chief of Deutsche Boerse warned on Wednesday rivals in the United States and China would become dominant if the German group's planned merger with the London Stock Exchange was blocked by European regulators.

* BRITAIN AUTOS: Britain made fewer cars last month for the first time in more than a year, driven by slower domestic demand and prompting the industry's lobby group to renew its call for the government to maintain free trade as Britain leaves the European Union.

* BRITAIN BONDS: Long-dated gilt yields rocketed on Wednesday after British finance minister Philip Hammond ramped up his forecasts for government borrowing in Britain's first budget update to count the cost of voting to leave the European Union.

* STERLING: Sterling surged to a 10-week high against the euro and resisted the dramatic falls against the dollar suffered by other major currencies after a UK budget read as doing more than had been expected to bolster growth in years to come.

* BRITAIN IMMIGRATION: The British government will have to borrow an extra 16 billion pounds ($20 billion) over the next five years to make up for the impact of lower immigration following the Brexit vote, Britain's independent budget forecasters said on Wednesday.

* LONDON COPPER: London copper and zinc prices pushed up on Thursday amid a wider rally in metals, with investors allocating more money to commodities in expectation of U.S. inflation and on signs of growing strength in the U.S. manufacturing sector.

* EX-DIVS: Carnival, DCC, Johnson Matthey, Mediclinic, National Grid and Vodafone Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 7 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

