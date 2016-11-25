UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 25

Nov 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 9 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed broadly flat on Thursday, with some firms including National Grid falling after trading without the attraction of their latest dividend payouts. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques said on Friday the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States could help boost commodities demand and cut red tape, boosting the mining industry. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton and Vale Sa have each approved $181 million to fund remediation and compensation programs at the Samarco iron ore joint venture in Brazil following a deadly mine disaster in November 2015. * UK WAGE GROWTH: Britain's wage growth prospects look "dreadful", a leading think tank said on Thursday, after official economic forecasts showed workers were unlikely to recoup losses suffered after the financial crisis within the next five years. * OIL: Oil prices were little changed on Thursday ahead of next week's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to discuss implementation of its proposed cap on production. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Pennon Group PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)