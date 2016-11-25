UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 25

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 9 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed broadly flat on Thursday, with some firms including National Grid falling after trading without the attraction of their latest dividend payouts. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques said on Friday the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States could help boost commodities demand and cut red tape, boosting the mining industry. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton and Vale Sa have each approved $181 million to fund remediation and compensation programs at the Samarco iron ore joint venture in Brazil following a deadly mine disaster in November 2015. * UK WAGE GROWTH: Britain's wage growth prospects look "dreadful", a leading think tank said on Thursday, after official economic forecasts showed workers were unlikely to recoup losses suffered after the financial crisis within the next five years. * OIL: Oil prices were little changed on Thursday ahead of next week's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to discuss implementation of its proposed cap on production. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Pennon Group PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.