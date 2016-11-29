UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 29

(Adds company news item, updates futures)

Nov 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening almost flat on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.04 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent on Monday at 6,799.47, as a rally sparked by Donald Trump's election as U.S. president appeared to falter with financial and energy shares showing the biggest declines, though gold miners and utilities rose.

* MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS: Merlin Entertainments, which runs tourist attractions such as Madame Tussauds waxworks and Legoland, on Tuesday forecast good profit growth for 2016, in line with market expectations.

* BT: British telecoms regulator Ofcom said on Tuesday it was preparing to go to the European Commission to try to force BT Group Plc to legally separate its networks division Openreach after the two sides failed to come to a voluntary agreement.

* BT: BT said Mike McTighe, former board member of Ofcom, has been appointed the first chairman of Openreach, BT's fixed network business.

* TESCO: Philip Clarke, the former chief executive of Tesco, will not face charges from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over the accounting scandal that rocked Britain's biggest retailer in 2014, his lawyer said on Monday.

* GLENCORE: Commodities trader Glencore Plc presented the highest bid in an auction for the sale of a distressed Brazilian sugar mill and is well positioned to take control of the plant, a source with direct knowledge of the process said on Monday.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell is considering selling out of its oil fields in Iraq as part of its global $30 billion asset disposal programme, industry sources said on Monday.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: CME Group Inc has submitted a bid to buy the London Stock Exchange's French clearing business for more than $340 mln pounds (400 million euros), the Sunday Times reported, setting the stage for a potential battle over the division.

* BP: Mexico's oil regulator announced on Monday a final list of 17 oil companies representing a dozen countries that have pre-qualified to bid on the country's first-ever deep water oil auctions, set for Dec. 5. The pre-qualified individual bidders include BP.

* BP: Italian oil and gas company Eni is in talks with various parties to cut its stake in the giant Zohr gas field offshore Egypt to 50 percent, Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said on Monday. BP has an option to buy 5 percent stake in the field.

* SIERRA RUTILE: Iluka Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it was delaying a planned 215 million-pound ($267 million) takeover of Sierra Rutile Ltd and could possibly call the deal off after raising concerns about mine tailings dams.

* UK STEEL: Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp are looking at reducing the size of Britain's largest steel plant in Port Talbot, Wales, industry sources said, as the two firms press ahead with plans to merge their European steel operations and deal with the overcapacity afflicting the industry.

* UK ENERGY: Britain's biggest energy suppliers have submitted bids to take over 160,000 customers left behind by bankrupt energy provider GB Energy, which collapsed on Saturday after being caught out by rising market prices.

* BANK OF ENGLAND: The highly uncertain outlook for Britain's economy as the country prepares to leave the European Union means the Bank of England should keep interest rates on hold, one of the bank's top policymakers said on Monday.

* UK CREDIT: The cap on interest rates charged on payday loans and charges on unarranged bank overdrafts will be reviewed to see if changes are needed, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Tuesday on doubts that producer cartel OPEC will be able to hammer out a meaningful output cut during a meeting on Wednesday aimed at reining in a global supply overhang and propping up prices.

* UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: British consumer morale edged up this month, bolstered by a strong labour market, despite rising concern about household finances, a survey showed on Tuesday.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)