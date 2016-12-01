UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 1

Dec 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent on Wednesday at 6,783.79, led by rebounding energy stocks after oil prices surged to their biggest one-day gain in nine months when major producers agreed to output cuts to curb oversupply. * FTSE RESHUFFLE: Precious metals mining company Polymetal International Plc and Travis Perkins Plc, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, will drop out of the benchmark FTSE 100 index and become a part of the FTSE 250. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American Plc is in talks to sell the London headquarters of its De Beers diamond business to Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Quadrant Estates, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing two people with knowledge of the plan. bloom.bg/2gxRTrT Anglo American said separately on Wednesday it would sell its stake in South African diversified miner Exxaro Resources Ltd and use the proceeds to reduce debt. * BAE SYSTEMS: BAE Systems said on Wednesday it expected to sign a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to supply M777 Howitzers to the Indian Army after both governments cleared the deal. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline's new injectable asthma drug Nucala has been recommended for use in Britain's state-run health service in the most severe patients, after the drugmaker provided further analyses on its use and made an additional price cut. * COPPER: Shanghai copper futures climbed nearly 2 percent on Thursday, recovering some of the previous session's steep losses, as a rally in oil prices filtered through to other commodities. * OIL: Oil shot up over 10 percent after producer club OPEC and Russia cut a deal to reduce output to drain a global supply glut, but analysts warned prices could recede as other producers stand ready to fill the gap. * STERLING: Sterling surged back to an 11-week high against the euro in late trade in London on Wednesday, racking up its best month since January 2009 as a deal to cut OPEC oil output weakened the single currency against the dollar. * EX-DIVS: International Consolidated Airlines Group, Land Securities Group Plc, Severn Trent Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.1 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Impax Asset Management Group PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Daily Mail and General Trust PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Grainger PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)