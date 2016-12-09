UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 9

Dec 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2
points, or 0.03 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 6,931.55 points on
Thursday.
* DEUTSCHE BOERSE/LSE: The chief executive of Deutsche Boerse on
Thursday said its planned merger with London Stock Exchange was still a
long way off, even if European regulators should give it the green light.
* G4S/SERCO: Britain extended by two years a contract with G4S and
Serco to provide asylum-seekers with accommodation and said it would
provide extra funds to improve standards and widen the areas in which
asylum-seekers are housed.
* OIL: Oil prices were steady on Friday, holding around 2-percent gains from
the previous session on optimism that non-OPEC producers might agree to cut
output following a cartel agreement to limit production.
* OIL EXPLORATION COMPANIES: Global spending on oil and gas exploration in
2017 could fall below this year's $40 billion, but lower costs mean
profitability will increase, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said in a report on
Friday.
* BRITAIN ELECTRICITY: Britain secured backup electricity capacity for
2020-21 at 22.50 pounds per kilowatt (kW)/year, data on the National Grid
auction website showed on Thursday, with contracts for 52.43 gigawatts (GW) of
electricity awarded. The range, earlier cleared at 20 to 25 pounds per kilowatt
(kW)/year, was also below many analysts' expectations, who forecast the price
would be significantly higher than previous auctions, since it sought to procure
around 5 GW more capacity.
* BREXIT: Britain's Supreme Court will decide as quickly as possible whether
Prime Minister Theresa May can trigger Britain's exit from the European Union by
the end of March without parliament's assent, its president said on Thursday.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Royal Bank of Scotland on Thursday lost a
court battle to withhold transcripts, notes and interview records from thousands
of retail investors suing the bank over an ill-fated, 12 billion pound ($15
billion) share sale in 2008.
* GLENCORE/ROSNEFT: Glencore's decision to acquire a stake in
Russian state oil giant Rosneft is not financially risky, Moody's
credit ratings agency said, and does not mark any shift from the miner-trader's
new policy of limiting its debt levels.
Russia said on Wednesday it sold a stake in oil giant Rosneft for
10.5 billion euros ($11.3 billion) to Qatar and commodities trader Glencore
GLEN.L, confounding expectations that the Kremlin's standoff with the West would
scare off major investors.
* DAILYMAIL: The publisher of the Daily Mail said on Thursday it would
reduce its holding in Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc to about 49
percent from about 67 percent to improve its investment portfolio and lower its
debt.
