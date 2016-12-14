UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 14

(Adds futures, company news items)
Dec 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
about 15 points, or 0.22 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers, with futures down 0.33 percent ahead of the cash market
open.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 1.1 percent at 6,968.57 points on
Tuesday, buoyed by gains for television and telecom stocks following an uptick
of M&A activity in the sector.
* MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL: Micro Focus International, the British
IT firm buying Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's software business for
$8.8 billion, said it was making good progress as it reported a 22.4 percent
rise in first-half underlying earnings.
* LOXAM: European industrial equipment supplier Loxam SAS said it
reached an agreement on the terms of its offer to buy UK's Lavendon Group Plc
, valuing the UK company at about 374 million pounds ($473.52 million).
* DIXONS CARPHONE: Dixons Carphone, Europe's largest electricals and
mobile phone retailer, beat forecasts with a 19 percent rise in first-half
profit, helped by a robust performance in its home market.
* STOBART: Britain's Stobart Group Ltd named Warwick Brady as
deputy chief executive officer, bringing on the former chief operating officer
at European airline easyJet Plc to help it grow its aviation business.
* OLD MUTUAL: Financial services group Old Mutual Plc said its asset
management unit OM Asset Management Plc's (OMAM) public offering of 13
million shares was priced at $14.25 per share.
* HSBC: HSBC has launched a $290 million lending facility aimed at
technology start-ups and other new industries in China's Pearl River Delta
region, intensifying the battle for a slice of a business that is growing
despite a slowing economy.
* BP: BP's refining operations are exposed to high safety risks that
can lead to deadly accidents and pollution as a result of slack data management
and a lack of investment, according to a leaked internal report from 2015.
* DIXONS CARPHONE/SSE: Dixons Carphone, Europe's largest electrical
goods and phones retailer, and UK energy supplier SSE have formed a
strategic partnership to provide "connected home" services to a combined UK
customer base of 10 million households, they said on Wednesday.
* GLENCORE: The European Commission said on Tuesday it is reviewing the
details of Glencore's decision to buy a stake in Russian state oil
giant Rosneft to check whether it conforms with EU sanctions against
Russia.
* SHELL: In the waters off Malaysia, Royal Dutch Shell is finding
gas quickly and cheaply to replenish depleting fields where only a few years ago
geologists had lost hope of discovering any new reserves.
Shell wants to buy into the British and German offshore wind markets as it
attempts to shift its business away from fossil fuels.
* BREXIT: Brexit could hit trade relations between Britain and the U.S, with
nearly 40 percent of American firms considering moving their British office to
the EU and two-thirds saying the vote is impacting investment choices, according
to a survey.
* UK CAR MANUFACTURING: Britain has no contingent liability from the
government's assurances to Nissan that the Japanese carmaker's new
investments will not suffer when Britain leaves the European Union, the head of
the National Audit Office said.
* UK ENERGY REGULATOR: Britain's energy regulator will launch a league table
of energy suppliers on Wednesday, showing households where they can save money
on their bills, the government said.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)