UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 21

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12 points at 7,032 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 7,043.96 points on Tuesday, helped by gains in Carnival and strength in the banking sector as Lloyds rose after a deal to buy a credit card business.
* BHP BILLITON: Brazilian iron ore miner Vale said on Tuesday it signed a non-binding agreement with BHP Billiton to allow the use of its Timbopeba pit to deposit tailings from iron miner Samarco when that company restarts operations.
* ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce Corp of Indianapolis, Indiana, a unit of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, has been awarded a $408 million modification to a contract to provide maintenance support for V-22 AE1107C engines for the U.S. Marine Corps and Air Force, the Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday.
Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.