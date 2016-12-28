UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 28

Dec 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.07
percent higher on Wednesday after a four-day Christmas break, according to
financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher on Friday at 7,068.17
points.
* OIL: Oil prices edged down on Wednesday in quiet early Asian trading as
the market waits to see how OPEC and non-OPEC members carry through on planned
supply cuts in the new year.
* BP PLC: Australia's top grocer Woolworths Ltd said on Wednesday
it will sell its chain of petrol stations to BP plc for A$1.8 billion
($1.3 billion), the latest disposal in a bid to return the company's focus to
its core supermarket business.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
NONE
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru,)