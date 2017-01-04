UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 4

Jan 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended 0.5 percent higher at 7,177.89 points on Tuesday as the London Stock Exchange reopened after a long weekend. It set a record high of 7,205.45, rising above the peak reached at the end of 2016 after a 5.3 percent rally in December, its strongest monthly performance since July 2013. * NEXT: British clothing retailer Next Plc could give a formal profit warming for its 2017 financial year in its fourth-quarter trading update, Sky News reported, citing a source. bit.ly/2iM9FsD * ICAG: British Airways cabin crew plan to hold a 48-hour strike starting on Jan. 10, after suspending previous plans to walk out over Christmas, trade union Unite said on Tuesday. * ECB/BANKS: Proposed leveraged lending guidelines from the European Central Bank could force riskier lending into unregulated channels and create unintended opportunities for arbitrage as well as breed market distortion. * BRITAIN INFLATION: Prices in British shops fell last month by the smallest margin since mid-2015, in a further sign that rising costs linked to June's Brexit vote are feeding into high street prices, an industry survey showed on Wednesday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Topps Tiles Plc Q1 Trading Statement Next Plc Christmas Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)