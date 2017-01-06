UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 6

UPDATE 1-Prosecutors investigate Bosch employees in Daimler probe - Handelsblatt
* Bosch, prosecutors office not available for comment (Adds further details from report)
Jan 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 to 7 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,195.31 points on Thursday, boosted by a bullish update from housebuilder Persimmon, which reported a rise in sales despite Britain's vote last year to leave the European Union.
* BRITAIN RETAIL: A spending spree by British shoppers in the week before Christmas failed to prevent sales in December from falling short of the previous year's level, industry data showed on Friday.
* LONDON COPPER: A weaker U.S. dollar pushed London copper prices higher on Friday following losses overnight, but traders said gains would be limited by profit taking.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Bosch, prosecutors office not available for comment (Adds further details from report)
MANILA, May 25 Hackers linked with Vietnam's government are likely targeting Philippine state agencies to gather intelligence related to the maritime dispute in the South China Sea, cybersecurity company FireEye said on Thursday.
* Six of TSX's 10 main groups move higher; financials up 0.8 pct