UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 11

Jan 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 16
points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * The UK blue chip index hit fresh record highs on Tuesday, boosted by gains
among retailers, while a rally in mining stocks more than offset weaker
financials, helping European shares end slightly in positive territory. It
closed up 0.52 percent at 7275.47 points. 
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc shut a gas oil hydrotreater on
Tuesday after a fire on a coking unit at its 285,500-barrel-per-day (bpd)
joint-venture refinery in Deer Park, Texas, Energy News Today reported.
 
    * OIL PRODUCTION/SPENDING: Oil and gas companies will increase spending in
2017 and more than double new project developments as they gain confidence that
a two-year oil price slump is behind them, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said.
 
    * BREXIT/EU: The extent of Britain's future membership of the European
Union's single market will be determined in upcoming Brexit negotiations with
the bloc, a junior minister in Britain's Brexit department said on Tuesday.
 
    * BRADFORD & BINGLEY: Sale of nationalised mortgage bank Bradford & Bingley
has attracted a range of hedge funds and private equity firms but only one UK
Bank, who are in the final stages of bidding for 12.5 billion pounds of
mortgages being sold by the UK government, the Financial Times reported on
Wednesday citing people briefed on the plans. on.ft.com/2j4jNiT
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Taylor Wimpey Plc                         Trading Update
 Tullow Oil Plc                            Trading Statement 
 Stock Spirits Group Plc                   Trading Statement
 Fenner Plc                                Q1 Statement 
 J Sainsbury Plc                           Trading Update
 Saga Plc                                  Trading Update
 Pagegroup Plc                             Trading Statement
 
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
