UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 12

Jan 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14
points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * The UK blue chip index on Wednesday rose 0.2 percent to a new record high,
closing higher for the twelfth consecutive session in its longest winning streak
in the index's 33-year history. It closed up 0.21 percent at 7290.49 points.
 
    * LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: The European Central Bank needs to carefully analyse
a proposed merger between London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche
Boerse, particularly given Britain's decision to leave the EU, ECB
President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday. 
    * BP: Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday it will review BP
Plc's A$1.8 billion purchase of 527 petrol stations from Australia's top
grocer, Woolworths Ltd. 
    * BRITAIN BANKS: The share of Britain's biggest banks in the market
supplying UK companies' daily foreign currency needs fell for a second year
running in 2016 as firms made more use of new trading platforms and brokers, an
industry report showed on Wednesday. 
    * BRITAIN/IRELAND: Uncertainty arising from Brexit led to an 8 percent fall
last year in Irish food and drink exports to the United Kingdom, by far their
biggest market, but the drop was offset by growth elsewhere. 
    * BRITAIN/EU: Britain's finance industry has given up on efforts to keep
full access to the European Union after Brexit and is pushing instead for a more
limited trade deal that would potentially exclude some financial
products. 
    * EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 .FTSE companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday,
although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer
qualify for the latest dividend payout. 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 SuperGroup Plc                               Half Year Earning Release
 Tesco Plc                                    Christmas & Q3 IMS
 Marks & Spencer Group Plc                    Q3 Trading Statement
 Hays Plc                                     Q2 Trading Statement 
 Barratt Developments Plc                     Trading Update
 Booker Group Plc                             Q3 Trading Update
 Premier Oil Plc                              Trading Update
 Associated British Foods Plc                 Q1 Trading Update
 ASOS Plc                                     Trading Update
 Debenhams Plc                                Christmas Trading Update
 AO World Plc                                 Q3 Interim Management Statement 
 Dunelm Group Plc                             Q2 Trading Statement
 
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
