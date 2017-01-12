UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 12

(Adds futures, company items)

Jan 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index on Wednesday rose 0.2 percent to a new record high, closing higher for the twelfth consecutive session in its longest winning streak in the index's 33-year history. It closed up 0.21 percent at 7290.49 points.

* TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco reported a 0.7 percent rise in underlying Christmas sales in its home market, capping a year of recovery with a solid performance over the key festive period.

* MARKS & SPENCER: Marks & Spencer soundly beat forecasts for Christmas trading as it reported its first quarterly rise in underlying clothing and homeware sales in nearly two years, delivering a boost to new boss Steve Rowe.

* ASOS: British online fashion retailer Asos said on Thursday it would accelerate the pace of its infrastructure investment as it expects sales to rise by nearly a third this year following bumper demand over the Christmas period.

* DEBENHAMS: Debenhams, Britain's No.2 department store chain, posted a 5 percent rise in like-for-like sales in the seven-week Christmas period, buoyed by a plan to sell more beauty and gift products rather than clothing.

* BARRATT: Britain's biggest housebuilder by volume Barratt posted a year-on-year drop in the number of homes it built in the six months to the end of December, as it completed fewer properties in London.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS: Associated British Foods said total sales at discount fashion store Primark climbed 11 percent in the 16-week Christmas period as it stuck to a forecast to make progress in group annual operating profit.

* DUNELM GROUP: British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc said on Thursday its like-for-like sales for the second quarter improved 0.2 percent on improved sales of seasonal items and higher online sales.

* MOTHERCARE: Baby goods retailer Mothercare Plc said third-quarter sales in the UK returned to growth helped by a rise in online orders.

* HAYS: British staffing company Hays reported higher quarterly net fees on Thursday helped by growth in continental Europe and Asia Pacific, but noted that while conditions remained tough in Britain.

* JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT: Jupiter Fund Management said on Thursday clients pulled 373 million pounds ($456.44 million) from its funds during the fourth quarter, with withdrawals largely by institutional investors exiting its European and multi-manager strategies.

* PREMIER OIL: North Sea-focused oil producer Premier Oil said full-year revenue slipped 10 percent year-on-year in preliminary results, despite production levels hitting an improved target.

* LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: The European Central Bank needs to carefully analyse a proposed merger between London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse, particularly given Britain's decision to leave the EU, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

* BP: Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday it will review BP Plc's A$1.8 billion purchase of 527 petrol stations from Australia's top grocer, Woolworths Ltd.

* BRITAIN BANKS: The share of Britain's biggest banks in the market supplying UK companies' daily foreign currency needs fell for a second year running in 2016 as firms made more use of new trading platforms and brokers, an industry report showed on Wednesday.

* BRITAIN/IRELAND: Uncertainty arising from Brexit led to an 8 percent fall last year in Irish food and drink exports to the United Kingdom, by far their biggest market, but the drop was offset by growth elsewhere.

* BRITAIN/EU: Britain's finance industry has given up on efforts to keep full access to the European Union after Brexit and is pushing instead for a more limited trade deal that would potentially exclude some financial products.

