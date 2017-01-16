UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16

(Adds company news item, updates futures)

Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index ended up 0.6 percent at a record closing level of 7,337.81 points on Friday, supported by broker upgrades to broadcaster ITV as well as gains in housebuilding stocks and buoyancy in pharmaceuticals.

* UK REFERENDUM: Prime Minister Theresa May will call on Britons to reject the acrimony of the Brexit referendum in a speech this week that some newspapers have billed as setting the stage for a "hard" exit from the European Union.

* BURBERRY: British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday its incoming chief executive Marco Gobbetti will initially join the company on Jan. 27 as executive chairman, Asia Pacific and Middle East, before joining the board and taking the top job on July 5.

* ACACIA MINING: Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said on Friday it was in early talks about a possible merger with Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp.

* ASHMORE: Fund manager Ashmore Group plc ASHM.L said assets under management fell 4 percent in its second quarter, as the impact of stronger dollar after the U.S. presidential election hit market returns and prompted more investors to pull their cash.

* BREXIT: Britain's decision to leave the European Union would have a bigger effect on the United Kingdom than the rest of Europe, as political and economic uncertainties grow around the world, the head of the euro zone bailout fund said on Monday.

* UK M&A: Mergers and acquisitions activity in the United Kingdom will drop sharply in 2017 due to uncertainty over the terms of its exit from the European Union, law firm Baker McKenzie said in a report published on Monday.

