UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18

Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14
points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.5 percent lower at 7,220.38 points,
posting its biggest one-day drop since June 2016 on Tuesday, with a jump in
sterling following Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on Brexit hurting
dollar-earning companies. 
    * DEUTSCHE BOERSE/LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: Germany and the European Central
Bank are pushing harder for Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock
Exchange to give Frankfurt a greater role once they merge, now Britain
is leaving the European Union, people involved said. 
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than
$800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes
that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and UK Serious Fraud
Office said in statements on Tuesday. 
    * VEDANTA RESOURCES: Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), owned by global
conglomerate Vedanta Resources PLC, will pay the first tranche of a $100
million fine to the Zambian government by the end of month, the country's
investment firm said on Tuesday. 
    * DIAGEO: Diageo Plc, which makes Johnnie Walker Scotch and Smirnoff
vodka, is mulling an increase of its majority stake in India's United Spirits
Ltd, although no final decision has been made yet, Bloomberg reported,
citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2jlUhE6)
    * ADVERTISING SPEND: British companies spent 2.1 percent more on advertising
last year, according to an industry forecast, after a strong fourth quarter,
although spending on advertising is set to fall 0.7 percent in 2017 as Brexit
uncertainties weigh. 
    * UK REFERENDUM: Ireland's central bank has had over 100 inquiries from UK
financial firms considering moving operations as a result of Britain's vote to
leave the European Union, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.
 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Newriver Reit PLC                           Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC                   Post-Close Trading Update
 Diploma PLC                                 Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Experian PLC                                Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 J D Wetherspoon PLC                         Q2 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Burberry Group PLC                          Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Watkin Jones PLC                            Full Year 2015/16 Results Release
 Premier Foods PLC                           Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Hochschild Mining PLC                       Q4 2016 Production Results Release
 
 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
