UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 24

(Adds company news item)

Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.32 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index fell 0.7 percent, down after the pound rose to a one-month high against the dollar. It ended down 0.66 percent at 7151.18 points on Monday.

* BT: Britain's BT cut its revenue, earnings and free cash flow forecasts for 2017 and 2018 on Tuesday after finding that inappropriate accounting behaviour in its Italian business went far deeper than previously thought.

* GENEL: Genel Energy, one of the main oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, expects production to fall by up to 34 percent this year, the company said, as it has been unable to invest enough in expanding its oilfields.

* CREST NICHOLSON: British housebuilder Crest Nicholson said it was on-track to significantly boost the number of homes it builds by the end of the decade after it posted a 27 percent expected rise in full-year pretax profit.

* ENQUEST: North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest has agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in BP's Magnus oil field and further interests in the Sullom Voe oil terminal and surrounding infrastructure, the company announced on Tuesday.

* EASYJET: British low-cost airline easyJet posted first-quarter revenue, cost and passenger numbers in line with its expectations and said forward bookings were ahead of last year.

* DIXONS CARPHONE: Dixons Carphone, Britain's largest electricals and mobile phone retailer, on Tuesday beat forecasts for trading in its key Christmas quarter and maintained its profit outlook for the full year.

* IG GROUP: IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, reported a 7 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on higher trading activity amid market volatility leading up to Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the U.S. presidential election.

* BOVIS/BERKELEY: British housebuilders Bovis and Berkeley see little logic in a merger, sources close to the companies told Reuters, after a media report said an influential Bovis shareholder wrote to Berkeley asking it to consider such a step.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Teck Resources has held talks with fellow miner Anglo American Plc about sharing port infrastructure at their neighbouring copper mines in Chile, Teck's chief executive officer said on Monday, arguing for more industry partnerships.

* US/UK TRADE: U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss ways to expand trade with Britain when British Prime Minister Theresa May meets with him at the White House on Friday, although trade may not be the central focus of their conversation, the White House said.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)