UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 26

Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to
18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers,
with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on
Wednesday.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American on Thursday reported an increase in
production across its portfolio and said it would achieve a 2 percent increase
in copper production for 2016 as a whole after a 4 percent increase in the last
quarter.
* ST JAMES PLACE: British wealth manager St James's Place said on
Thursday total funds under management rose to 75.3 billion pounds in the fourth
quarter, boosted by record net inflows across its business and strong investment
gains.
* WHITBREAD: Whitbread Plc posted a 8.6 percent rise in total sales
for the third quarter as underlying sales at its Costa Coffee chain strengthened
due to new advertising and promotional campaigns.
* RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business
as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its
entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told
Reuters in an interview.
* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland is demanding that thousands of
shareholders suing the bank over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call in
2008 prove they have appropriate insurance cover to meet the hefty risks of a
trial now slated for May.
* SKY: Discovery Communications Inc's UK unit said on Wednesday
negotiations with Sky Plc for a new carriage deal reached an impasse
over a price dispute, threatening a blackout of Discovery channels from Sky's
platform.
* SKY: Sky, the European pay-TV group that has accepted a buy-out
offer from shareholder Rupert Murdoch, reported 679 million pounds in first-half
operating profit, down 9 percent, after it absorbed a big hike in Premier League
soccer costs.
* KAZ: Kazakhstan copper company Kaz Minerals said it had exceeded
its full-year copper guidance in 2016 with 73 percent year-on-year output growth
as new projects came onstream.
* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland RBS.L has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92
billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it
mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial
crisis.
* UNILEVER: Unilever, reported lower-than-expected
fourth-quarter sales on Thursday, hurt by demonetisation in India and an
economic slowdown in Brazil.
* 3i: Investment company 3i Group's total return on assets reached
24.1 percent in its third quarter to Dec 31, it said on Thursday, helped by
strong performance in its private equity division.
* SAGE: British software firm Sage Group is reviewing options for
its underperforming U.S. payments business, including a possible sale, the
company said in a first-quarter trading statement on Thursday.
* BT: BT Group Plc was hit on Wednesday with at least two shareholder
lawsuits in the United States, after one-fifth of the telecommunications
company's market value was wiped out in a single day amid a growing accounting
scandal in Italy.
* BRITAIN PROPERTY: Demand from overseas investors is expected to support
British commercial property this year even as the UK prepares to leave the
European Union, an industry survey showed on Thursday.
* BRITAIN CAR: British car production reached a 17-year high last year, but
the country's vote to leave the European Union contributed to a roughly 33
percent drop in investment in the sector, a car industry body said on
Thursday.
* EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although
several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
