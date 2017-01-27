版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27

Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5
points at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.04 percent at 7161.49 points on
Thursday as earning updates provided a mixed picture with Diageo surging
after strong sales data but Daily Mail and Unilever hit by
disappointing numbers. 
    * BATS: British American Tobacco (BAT) has reached a principle
agreement to acquire the tobacco assets of Bosnian holding firm Fabrika Duhana
Sarajevo (FDS) from an Austrian fund, the two companies said in a
joint statement on Thursday. 
    * SHELL: A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and
the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell 
and Eni, among others, to the federal government, court papers released
on Thursday showed. 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 BT Group Plc                                    Q3
 Paragon Group of Companies Plc                  Q1
 
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
