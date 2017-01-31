UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 31

(Adds company news items, updates futures)
Jan 31 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up almost 0.2
percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.92 percent at 7118.48 points
on Monday, weighed down by losses among commodities-related stocks and
financials, though speculation about merger and acquisition activity offered
some support with Vodafone among the leading gainers.
* SSE: Britain's second-biggest energy supplier SSE continued losing
customers in the third quarter of its financial year, while still and wet
weather meant output from its renewable energy plants fell 20 percent year on
year, it said on Tuesday.
* BRITVIC: British soft drinks firm Britvic said first-quarter
revenue rose 4.3 percent on strong sales of its drinks in Britain and
international markets.
* OCADO: British online supermarket Ocado reported a 3.3 percent
rise in full-year core earnings and said it was well positioned for growth,
though there was no significant update on a long-awaited overseas deal.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it would sell its stake
in Thailand's Bongkot gas field to Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company
for $900 million.
Shell has agreed to sell a package of oil and gas fields to private
equity-backed Chrysaor for $3.8 billion, giving the Anglo-Dutch group a major
boost in its drive to reduce debt following the acquisition of BG Group.
* CYBG: British lender CYBG Plc, home of Clydesdale Bank and
Yorkshire Bank, said on Monday its first-quarter net interest margin was
unchanged from a year earlier, in line with its expectations, as asset yields
came under pressure.
* NORDGOLD: Russian gold miner Nordgold said on Tuesday it was
considering delisting its global depositary receipts from the London Stock
Exchange but that no decision had been taken yet.
* STANDARD CHARTERED: Britain's financial watchdog has received assurances
its former head will not share confidential information gleaned from her time at
the regulator when she joins banking group Standard Chartered, the
watchdog said on Monday.
* BRITAIN ECONOMY: Britain's consumers turned a little less gloomy in
January but there were signs that they might be starting to scale back on
spending as last year's Brexit vote pushes up inflation, a survey published on
Tuesday showed.
* BRITAIN INSURERS: A major $200 billion loss from a combination of a cyber
attack, U.S. hurricane and the failure of a reinsurer could strip insurers of up
to 120 percent of their net capital base, tests of insurers in London showed.
* FCA/DEUTSCHE BANK: Britain's financial regulator fined Deutsche Bank
163 million pounds ($203.77 million) for serious failings in relation
to anti-money laundering controls, it said on Tuesday.
* NANDOS/IPO: South African fast-food company Nandos Group is considering an
initial public offering (IPO), possibly in London, Bloomberg reported on Monday,
as the maker of Portuguese-style peri-peri chicken seeks to raise funds.
