UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 31

Jan 31 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up almost 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.92 percent at 7118.48 points on Monday, weighed down by losses among commodities-related stocks and financials, though speculation about merger and acquisition activity offered some support with Vodafone among the leading gainers.

* SSE: Britain's second-biggest energy supplier SSE continued losing customers in the third quarter of its financial year, while still and wet weather meant output from its renewable energy plants fell 20 percent year on year, it said on Tuesday.

* BRITVIC: British soft drinks firm Britvic said first-quarter revenue rose 4.3 percent on strong sales of its drinks in Britain and international markets.

* OCADO: British online supermarket Ocado reported a 3.3 percent rise in full-year core earnings and said it was well positioned for growth, though there was no significant update on a long-awaited overseas deal.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it would sell its stake in Thailand's Bongkot gas field to Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company for $900 million.

Shell has agreed to sell a package of oil and gas fields to private equity-backed Chrysaor for $3.8 billion, giving the Anglo-Dutch group a major boost in its drive to reduce debt following the acquisition of BG Group.

* CYBG: British lender CYBG Plc, home of Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank, said on Monday its first-quarter net interest margin was unchanged from a year earlier, in line with its expectations, as asset yields came under pressure.

* NORDGOLD: Russian gold miner Nordgold said on Tuesday it was considering delisting its global depositary receipts from the London Stock Exchange but that no decision had been taken yet.

* STANDARD CHARTERED: Britain's financial watchdog has received assurances its former head will not share confidential information gleaned from her time at the regulator when she joins banking group Standard Chartered, the watchdog said on Monday.

* BRITAIN ECONOMY: Britain's consumers turned a little less gloomy in January but there were signs that they might be starting to scale back on spending as last year's Brexit vote pushes up inflation, a survey published on Tuesday showed.

* BRITAIN INSURERS: A major $200 billion loss from a combination of a cyber attack, U.S. hurricane and the failure of a reinsurer could strip insurers of up to 120 percent of their net capital base, tests of insurers in London showed.

* FCA/DEUTSCHE BANK: Britain's financial regulator fined Deutsche Bank 163 million pounds ($203.77 million) for serious failings in relation to anti-money laundering controls, it said on Tuesday.

* NANDOS/IPO: South African fast-food company Nandos Group is considering an initial public offering (IPO), possibly in London, Bloomberg reported on Monday, as the maker of Portuguese-style peri-peri chicken seeks to raise funds.

