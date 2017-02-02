UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 2

Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15
points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index ended up 0.1 percent, coming off earlier highs as
commodity-related stocks retreated. The benchmark index dropped to its lowest
level since late December on Tuesday before closing 0.3 percent weaker.
* RECKITT BENCKISER:UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
said it was in advanced talks to buy baby food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co
in a deal valued at about $16.7 billion.
* SPORTS DIRECT: British sporting goods company Sports Direct International
Plc is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S.
discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people
familiar with the matter said.
* DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that German
prosecutors were investigating a share purchase by its chief executive in
December 2015, which was just over two months before the exchange operator
announced merger talks.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Vodafone Group Plc Q3 2016 Trading
Statement Release
Aberdeen Asset Q1 2017 Trading
Management Plc Statement Release
Cranswick Plc Q3 2016 Trading
Statement Release
3i Infrastructure Plc Q4 2016 Performance
Update
AstraZeneca Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings
Release
Compass Group Plc Q1 2017 Trading
Statement Release
Shell Q4 and Full Year
Glencore Plc Full Year Production
