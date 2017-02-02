UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 2

(Adds futures, companies items)
Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15
points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index ended up 0.1 percent, coming off earlier highs as
commodity-related stocks retreated. The benchmark index dropped to its lowest
level since late December on Tuesday before closing 0.3 percent weaker.
* SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell, Europe's largest oil major, missed
analysts' profit expectations for the fourth quarter after booking $500 million
of impairments.
* VODAFONE: Vodafone, the world's second biggest mobile phone group,
said it would meet the "lower end" of its earnings guidance for the full year as
its battles intensifying competition in India and Britain.
* LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: German prosecutors said on Thursday their
investigation of Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter for
suspected insider trading related to talks held between the group's management
and the London Stock Exchange between July/August and December 2015.
* GLENCORE: Mining and trading group Glencore's full-year output
was in line with target, it said on Thursday, and reiterated its 2017 guidance.
* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : Emerging markets fund firm Aberdeen Asset
Management said total assets fell to 302.7 billion pounds ($383.22
billion) in the quarter to end-December, as demand from clients to withdraw cash
more than offset market gains.
* RECKITT BENCKISER: UK consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
said it was in advanced talks to buy baby formula maker Mead Johnson
Nutrition Co in a $16.7 billion deal that would take it in a new
direction and boost its business in Asia.
* SPORTS DIRECT: British sporting goods company Sports Direct International
Plc is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S.
discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people
familiar with the matter said.
* DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that German
prosecutors were investigating a share purchase by its chief executive in
December 2015, which was just over two months before the exchange operator
announced merger talks.
* ECB/BANKS: The European Central Bank would give "considerable attention"
to any merger or takeover between banks in different European countries, a top
supervisor said on Thursday, highlighting issues with deals involving a party
from outside the European Union.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Rahul B and Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)