UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 10

Feb 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23 points at 7,252 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index was up 0.6 percent at 7,229.50 points at the market close, underperforming the pan-European STOXX 600 index on Thursday, as insurance and banking stocks picked up pace, while miners weighed. * LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group is the latest bank to join a new British cyber security group for banks called the Cyber Defence Alliance (CDA), sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. * BHP: Workers at BHP Billiton's, Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, walked off the job on Thursday in a strike that threatens to disrupt the international supply of the widely used metal. * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland has rejected calls to beef up a 400 million pound ($502 million) scheme to reimburse customers who say they were mistreated by the bank's business restructuring division. * BAE: A group of companies including subsidiaries of BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corp, Science Applications International Corp, Teledyne Technologies Inc and KBR Inc will share in a $3.04 billion missile defense contract, the Pentagon said on Thursday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Greene King Plc Q3 2017 Electrocomponents Plc Q3 2017 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)