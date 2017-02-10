UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 10

Feb 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23
points at 7,252 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index was up 0.6 percent at 7,229.50 points at the market
close, underperforming the pan-European STOXX 600 index on Thursday,
as insurance and banking stocks picked up pace, while miners
weighed.
* LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group is the latest bank to join a new
British cyber security group for banks called the Cyber Defence Alliance (CDA),
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
* BHP: Workers at BHP Billiton's, Escondida copper mine in
Chile, the world's largest, walked off the job on Thursday in a strike that
threatens to disrupt the international supply of the widely used metal.
* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland has rejected calls to beef up a 400
million pound ($502 million) scheme to reimburse customers who say they were
mistreated by the bank's business restructuring division.
* BAE: A group of companies including subsidiaries of BAE Systems,
Northrop Grumman Corp, Science Applications International Corp,
Teledyne Technologies Inc and KBR Inc will share in a $3.04
billion missile defense contract, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)