UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 14

Feb 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3.9 points on Tuesday according to financial spreadbetters. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.3 percent higher on Monday, at 7,278.92 points after hitting an intra-day high of 7,298.47, the highest level since mid-January, as a sharp rally in basic resources stocks on the back of stronger metals prices supported the broader market. It now stands some 75 points below its record peak scaled on Jan. 16. * TUI: European tour operator TUI reported a narrower loss for the first-quarter, although its German TUIFly unit was hit by costs of around 22 million euros ($23 million) due to staff calling in sick after a new strategy was announced in October. TUI agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million). * LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group is close to selecting Berlin as its base to build out its European operations as it tries to secure market access to the European Union when Britain leaves the bloc, according to sources familiar with the plans. * GLENCORE: Glencore has increased its hold on Democratic Republic of Congo's copper and cobalt resources by buying the remaining stake in the Mutanda mine from resource group Fleurette and increasing its share in Katanga for a total of $960 million. * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Tuesday as the dollar crept lower, with investors turning their attention to testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the day for hints on the central bank's interest rate strategy. * COPPER: Copper held on to hefty overnight gains on Tuesday amid supply concerns from two of the world's biggest sources of the metal. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Awilco Drilling Plc Q4 Earnings Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Spectris Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings A & J Mucklow Group Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Acacia Mining Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings MAM Software Group Inc Q2 2017 Earnings (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)