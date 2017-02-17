UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 17

Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * Anglo American: Anglo American is struggling to win approval from regulators for its plan to redesign its El Soldado copper mine in Chile, two sources with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday, which could possibly lead to the suspension of operations at the mine. * BREXIT: Britain should be prepared to scrap all tariffs on imports unilaterally when it leaves the European Union to give consumers and the broader economy a boost, even if it hurts some businesses, economists who favour Brexit said on Thursday. * OIL: Oil prices edged up on Friday, lifted by a report that producer club OPEC could extend an output cut aimed at reining in a global fuel supply overhang. Brent crude futures were trading at $55.76 per barrel at 0311 GMT, up 11 cents from their last close. * COPPER: Copper prices climbed on Friday following overnight losses, supported above the key $6,000-mark by major supply restrictions at the world's two biggest mines in Chile and Indonesia. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up around 0.8 percent at $6,005 at 0245 GMT, after earlier climbing as far $6,038. It fell over 1 percent the session before. * GOLD: Gold prices held firm on Friday as the dollar hovered near one-week lows, keeping the metal on track for a third week of gains amid political uncertainties in the United States and Europe. Spot gold was steady at $1,238.16 per ounce at 0321 GMT. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings SEGRO Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Essentra Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)