UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 21

    Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2
points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed flat in percentage terms at 7,299.86
points after climbing to an intra-day high of 7,329.56, the highest level since
the middle of January.
    * BHP: Mining giant BHP Billiton rewarded shareholders with
a bigger-than-expected dividend on Tuesday, signalling its growing confidence
amid a resurgence in commodity prices.
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings reported a 62 percent slump in annual pre-tax
profit that fell way short of analysts' estimates due to one-time charges
related to some businesses, and announced a new $1 billion share buy-back.

    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded
flat at $6,071 a tonne by 0112 GMT, holding gains after a 1.9 percent rally the
session before when it struck $6,105 a tonne, the strongest since Feb. 14.

    * GOLD: Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,235.08 per ounce at
0058 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 also fell 0.2 percent to $1,236.2. The
dollar index edged up 0.1 percent to 101.09.
    * OIL: U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 27 cents, or 0.5
percent, at $53.67 a barrel at 0511 GMT, after rising about 0.5 percent in a
shortened session on Monday due to a U.S. national holiday.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Galliford Try Plc                                Half Year 2017 Earnings 
 HSBC Holdings Plc                                Full Year 2016 Earnings
 BHP Billiton Plc                                 Half Year 2017 Earnings
 Anglo American Plc                               Full Year 2016 Earnings
 Vernalis Plc                                     Q2 2017 Earnings
 John Wood Group Plc                              Full Year 2016 Earnings
 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc                Preliminary 2016 Earnings
       
        
 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
