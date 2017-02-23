UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 23

Feb 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points higher, or up 0.05 percent on Thursday, according to Financial spreadbetters. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.4 percent at 7302.25 points, as Lloyds reported its highest annual profit in a decade and Unilever promised a far-reaching review. * BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe warned on Wednesday that requiring financial instruments to be cleared in a country that uses the currency in which they are denominated would bump up costs and splinter markets. * BANK OF ENGLAND/INSURERS: EU capital rules for insurers need some tweaks but are not a deterrent to investment in infrastructure as some insurers' claim, the Bank of England said on Wednesday. * PURPLEBRICKS: British online real estate agent Purplebricks Group Plc said it intended to raise funds through a share issue to expand into the United States. * AO WORLD: AO World, the British online electricals retailer, said on Wednesday its founder John Roberts had stepped down as chief executive but would remain on the board in a new executive role. * OIL: U.S. oil futures rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday after data released by an industry group showed a surprise decline in U.S. crude stocks as imports fell, lending support to the view that a global glut is ending. * BHP: The first attempt at an acquisition by Australia's South32 S32.AX following its spinoff from BHP Billiton, has raised competition concerns over control of the local coking coal market. * EX-DIVS: Carnival, Diageo, Easyjet GlaxoSmithKline , Rio Tinto and Lancashire to go ex-dividend. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 12.3 points off the index. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Morgan Advanced Materials PLC Full Year 2016 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC Earnings Release Croma Security Solutions Group Half Year 2017 Croma Security PLC Solutions Group PLC Earnings Release Mondi PLC Full Year 2016 Mondi Ltd Earnings Release Mondi Ltd Full Year 2016 Mondi Ltd Earnings Release Ibex Global Solutions PLC Half Year 2017 Ibex Global Solutions PLC Earnings Release Yorkshire Building Society Full Year 2016 Yorkshire Building Society Earnings Release Relx PLC Full Year 2016 Relx PLC Earnings Release RSA Insurance Group PLC Full Year 2016 RSA Insurance Group PLC Earnings Release Rentokil Initial PLC Full Year 2016 Rentokil Initial PLC Earnings Release National Express Group PLC Full Year 2016 National Express Group PLC Earnings Release Genus PLC Half Year 2016 Genus PLC Earnings Release Rathbone Brothers PLC Full Year 2016 Rathbone Brothers PLC Earnings Release Howden Joinery Group PLC Full Year 2016 Howden Joinery Group PLC Earnings Release Feedback PLC Half Year 2017 Feedback PLC Earnings Release Wilmington PLC Half Year 2017 Wilmington PLC Earnings Release Jpmorgan Global Growth & Half Year 2017 Jpmorgan Global Income PLC Growth & Income PLC Earnings Release Morgan Sindall Group PLC Full Year 2016 Morgan Sindall Group PLC Earnings Release Tristel PLC Half Year 2017 Tristel PLC Earnings Release Monitise PLC Half Year 2017 Monitise PLC Earnings Release Greencoat UK Wind PLC Full Year 2016 Greencoat UK Wind PLC Earnings Release Barclays PLC Full Year 2016 Barclays PLC Earnings Release Centrica PLC Preliminary 2016 Centrica PLC Earnings Release BAE Systems PLC Full Year 2016 BAE Systems PLC Earnings Release British American Tobacco PLC Full Year 2016 British American Tobacco PLC Earnings Release Kaz Minerals PLC Full Year 2016 Kaz Minerals PLC Earnings Release Intu Properties PLC Full Year 2016 Intu Properties PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)