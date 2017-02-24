版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 24

    Feb 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4
points at 7267 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower at 7271.37 on
Thursday, depressed by Barclays stock after the bank reported earnings,
by mining sector shares and those trading ex-dividend.
    * PURPLEBRICKS: Shares in Purplebricks Group Plc rose as much as 19
percent on Thursday after the British online real estate agent said it would
enter the U.S. market, having built a leading position in a fragmented industry
at home.
    * SHELL: Argentina's state-run oil company YPF SA said it reached
a preliminary deal with Royal Dutch Shell Plc on Thursday to develop
oil and gas assets in the Vaca Muerta shale field, involving a $300 million
investment from Shell.
    * 3I: Investment company 3i said it was looking to conclude the sale
of the struggling lingerie brand Agent Provocateur over concerns that the
business could face a cash crunch next week after staff are paid, Sky News
reported.
    * OIL: U.S. oil prices fell on Friday after government data released late in
the previous session showed stockpiles rose last week for a seventh straight
week, although losses were muted as inventory growth was well below
expectations.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Friday near 3-1/2-month highs hit in the
previous session following tempered expectations of a U.S. rate hike in March,
and as investors awaited clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policy.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Industrial Multi Property Trust Plc              Full Year 2016 Earnings
 Jupiter Fund Management Plc                      Full Year 2016 Earnings
 IMI Plc                                          Full Year 2016 Earnings
 Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Plc            Full Year 2016 Earnings
 Pearson Plc                                      Full Year 2016 Earnings
 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc                 Full Year 2016 Earnings
 William Hill Plc                                 Full Year 2016 Earnings
 Coats Group Plc                        <COA.L    Full Year 2016 Earnings
 Standard Life Plc                                Full Year 2016 Earnings
 Rightmove Plc                                    Full Year 2016 Earnings
 Standard Chartered Plc                           Full Year 2016 Earnings
 
    
       
        
 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)
