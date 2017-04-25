UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 25

(Adds company news, futures)

April 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* WHITBREAD: Britain's Whitbread Plc, which runs the Costa Coffee chain and Premier Inn hotels, said it expected the consumer environment to deteriorate next year.

* VIRGIN MONEY: British bank Virgin Money Holdings Plc reaffirmed its 2017 guidance as it posted lower gross mortgage lending for the first three months of the year, noting strong competition in parts of the mortgage market.

* AMEC: British oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc, which is being bought by John Wood Group Plc, reported a bigger-than-expected full-year pretax loss as the oil market rout forced companies to delay or cancel contracts.

* Carpetright: Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer Carpetright forecast full-year profit at the lower end of market expectations as sales growth slowed in its fourth quarter, adding to evidence that UK consumer confidence is deteriorating.

* ST. JAMES'S: British wealth manager St. James's Place plc said on Tuesday that it had taken in 2 billion pounds ($2.56 billion)in net new money during the first quarter, boosted by demand for its pension and savings products.

* BRITAIN/EU: The snap general election called by British Prime Minister Theresa May will reduce the already limited time available to negotiate a Brexit deal, an influential EU lawmaker said on Monday.

* International Consolidated: Spanish airline Iberia could open a new early retirement program for 1,000 workers by June, depending on the outcome of prior talks with unions, Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego said.

* GOLD: Gold held steady on Tuesday after a sharp fall in the previous session on a market-friendly French presidential vote, although tensions over North Korea offered support for safe-haven bullion.

* COPPER: Copper eased in Asia on Tuesday, coming under pressure from investors looking to book gains after a surprise overnight lift in the London contract following a market-friendly French presidential vote.

* OIL: Oil prices inched up on Tuesday but markets remain under pressure following six consecutive sessions of declines as traders lose confidence that pledged output cuts by major producers will rein in oversupply in a world awash with fuel.

* The UK blue chip index closed 2.1 percent higher at 7,246.68 points on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron came out on top in the first round of France's presidential election.

