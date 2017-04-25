UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 25

(Adds company news, futures)
April 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is
seen opening up 18 points on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the
cash market open.
* WHITBREAD: Britain's Whitbread Plc, which runs the
Costa Coffee chain and Premier Inn hotels, said it expected the
consumer environment to deteriorate next year.
* VIRGIN MONEY: British bank Virgin Money Holdings Plc
reaffirmed its 2017 guidance as it posted lower gross
mortgage lending for the first three months of the year, noting
strong competition in parts of the mortgage market.
* AMEC: British oil and gas services company Amec Foster
Wheeler Plc, which is being bought by John Wood Group
Plc, reported a bigger-than-expected full-year pretax
loss as the oil market rout forced companies to delay or cancel
contracts.
* Carpetright: Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer
Carpetright forecast full-year profit at the lower end
of market expectations as sales growth slowed in its fourth
quarter, adding to evidence that UK consumer confidence is
deteriorating.
* ST. JAMES'S: British wealth manager St. James's Place plc
said on Tuesday that it had taken in 2 billion pounds
($2.56 billion)in net new money during the first quarter,
boosted by demand for its pension and savings
products.
* BRITAIN/EU: The snap general election called by British
Prime Minister Theresa May will reduce the already limited time
available to negotiate a Brexit deal, an influential EU lawmaker
said on Monday.
* International Consolidated: Spanish airline Iberia could
open a new early retirement program for 1,000 workers by June,
depending on the outcome of prior talks with unions, Chief
Executive Officer Luis Gallego said.
* GOLD: Gold held steady on Tuesday after a sharp fall in
the previous session on a market-friendly French presidential
vote, although tensions over North Korea offered support for
safe-haven bullion.
* COPPER: Copper eased in Asia on Tuesday, coming under
pressure from investors looking to book gains after a surprise
overnight lift in the London contract following a
market-friendly French presidential vote.
* OIL: Oil prices inched up on Tuesday but markets remain
under pressure following six consecutive sessions of declines as
traders lose confidence that pledged output cuts by major
producers will rein in oversupply in a world awash with fuel.
* The UK blue chip index closed 2.1 percent higher at
7,246.68 points on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron came
out on top in the first round of France's presidential election.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
(Reporting by Harish Bhaskar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)