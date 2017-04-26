UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 26

April 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: BHP Billiton, on Wednesday trimmed its full-year production guidance for iron ore, coking coal and copper due to bad weather at mines in Australia and industrial action in Chile over the last quarter. * ROYAL BANK: British Bank Royal Bank of Scotland toxic debt settlement was delayed because of changes at the Department of Justice since the election of President Trump, The Times reported on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2pguujt) * ROYAL DUTCH: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 285,500 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery was restarting a hydrocracker on Tuesday after completing planned work, said sources familiar with plant operations. * OIL: Oil prices settled slightly higher on Tuesday in volatile trading, then were mixed after hours when an industry group's preliminary report showed a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories. * COPPER: Copper hit a week high on Tuesday as risk appetite continued to strengthen following centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday, though gains were capped by worries over demand in China. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.15 percent on Tuesday, after the first round of the French election dissipated and investors focused on corporate results which indicated tougher times ahead for consumer goods stocks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Antofagasta Plc Q1 2017 Production Report Croda International Plc Q1 2017 Trading Update GAN Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Proactis Holdings Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)