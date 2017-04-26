UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 26

(Adds company news, futures)
April 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2
points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
down 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP: London Stock Exchange Group reported
higher quarterly income as its clearing and FTSE Russell businesses grew
strongly, and said it is exploring investments to drive growth after the
collapse of its proposed Deutsche Boerse merger.
* BOOHOO: British online fashion retailer Boohoo on Wednesday
reported a doubling in annual profit, driven by robust demand in its home market
and overseas, particularly in the United States.
* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean copper producer Antofagasta said on
Wednesday copper production for the first quarter rose 9 percent on an improved
performance at two of its mines and it kept its output target for the year
unchanged.
* TULLOW OIL: Africa-focused oil company Tullow Oil cut its debt in
the first quarter by $200 million, the company said on Wednesday, after
announcing a surprise rights issue last month.
* JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT: British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management
said market gains and net inflows of new money from clients across its
range of funds helped total assets rise 7.4 percent in the first
quarter.
* FRESNILLO: Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said its silver
production rose 12.5 percent in the first quarter due to higher ore grades at
its Fresnillo and Cienega mines in Mexico.
* BHP: BHP Billiton, on Wednesday trimmed its full-year
production guidance for iron ore, coking coal and copper due to bad weather at
mines in Australia and industrial action in Chile over the last
quarter.
Separately, the company said it has put its Fayetteville shale gas assets in
the United States back on the block, as it seeks to focus on more lucrative
opportunities in oil.
* ROYAL BANK: British Bank Royal Bank of Scotland toxic debt
settlement was delayed because of changes at the Department of Justice since
the election of President Trump, The Times reported on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2pguujt)
* ROYAL DUTCH: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 285,500 barrel per day (bpd)
joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery was restarting a hydrocracker on
Tuesday after completing planned work, said sources familiar with plant
operations.
* OIL: Oil prices settled slightly higher on Tuesday in volatile trading,
then were mixed after hours when an industry group's preliminary report showed a
surprise build in U.S. crude inventories.
* COPPER: Copper hit a week high on Tuesday as risk appetite continued to
strengthen following centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the first round of
the French presidential election on Sunday, though gains were capped by worries
over demand in China.
* The UK blue chip index ended up 0.15 percent on Tuesday, after the first
round of the French election dissipated and investors focused on corporate
results which indicated tougher times ahead for consumer goods
stocks.
(Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)