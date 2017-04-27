UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 27

April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* HENDERSON: Shareholders of British asset manager Henderson Global
Investors backed its $6 billion merger with U.S. fund firm Janus
Capital on Wednesday, after Janus shareholders approved the deal earlier
this week.
* TULLOW: Paul McDade, the incoming chief executive of Tullow Oil,
said on Wednesday the Africa-focused oil firm's appointment of its outgoing CEO
as chairman may not be best practice but it was in the company's
interest.
* GO-AHEAD: British rail operator Go-Ahead Group got green light as
ministers will not strip loss-making and deeply troubled Thameslink-Southern
rail franchise as they fear it would cause even more chaos for millions of
commuters, The Times reported on Thursday. bit.ly/2oNGlof
* LLOYDS: British bank Lloyds Banking Group said it has appointed a
retired high court judge to investigate its handling of fraud at its HBOS branch
in Reading, The Guardian reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2oNJoNc
* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday, weighed down by a general sentiment of
globally bloated markets, though traders said that prices seemed to have found
support around current levels.
* EX-DIVS: Antofagasta, Fresnillo, Informa, ITV
, Legal & General, Relx will trade without entitlement
to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 5.65 points off the FTSE
100 according to Reuters calculations.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent on Wednesday, as gains for
Standard Chartered and other companies reporting well-received results
helped offset a pullback in healthcare stocks.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Allied Minds PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release
C4X Discovery Holdings Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Harish Bhaskar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)