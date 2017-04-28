版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 28

    April 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1
point at 7,238 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BARCLAYS: British bank Barclays Plc faces shareholder revolt over
whistleblower inquiry after a corporate governance firm advised shareholders not
to back his re-election to the board, The Times reported on Friday. (bit.ly/2qdvJ63)
            
    * BP: BP Plc was restoring production on Thursday afternoon at two
crude distillation units at its 413,500 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana,
refinery after performing work on an electrical power substation, said sources
familiar with plant operations.
    * OLD MUTUAL: Britain's Old Mutual Plc said it would sell its 26
percent stake in Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance Ltd to Kotak Mahindra
Bank Ltd KTKM.NS for about 12.93 billion rupees ($201.7 million).
    * MARKS: British retailer Marks & Spencer is to trial an online
grocery shopping service this year, it said on Thursday, conceding it could no
longer ignore the fastest growing segment of the market.
    * ROYAL BANK: Royal Bank of Scotland has reached an out-of-court
settlement with another batch of shareholders who alleged they were misled
during a 12 billion-pound ($15.5 billion) cash call in 2008, the state-owned
bank said on Thursday.
    * BHP: BHP Billiton, is advancing with the sale of its
small Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile and there are a number of interested
parties, although finalizing the deal will likely take some months, the mine's
union said on Thursday.
    * GOLD: Gold was little changed on Friday and poised for the biggest weekly
fall in seven weeks as investors sought out higher returns than those from
holding the non-interest bearing yellow metal by buying into riskier
assets.
    * OIL: Oil prices stabilised on Friday but were on track for a second
straight weekly loss on concerns that an OPEC-led production cut has failed to
significantly tighten an oversupplied market.         
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7 percent at 7,237.17 points on
Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak as miners and ex-dividends
weighed.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Barclays Plc                      Q1 2017 Interim Management Statement Release
 Royal Bank of Scotland            Q1 2017 Interim Management Statement Release
 Group Plc                         
 Ultra Electronics                 Trading Statement Release
 Holdings Plc                      
 Rotork Plc                        Trading Statement Release
   
        
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
