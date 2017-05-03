版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 14:00 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3

    May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points
lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley is involved in a
dispute with private equity firm KKR & Co KKR.N, which is a client of the bank,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
    * EVRAZ: Evraz Plc, Russia's No. 2 steelmaker, signed an agreement
with Kinder Morgan Inc to supply about 250,000 metric tons of pipe to
the U.S. pipeline company for the expansion of the Trans Mountain
pipeline.    
    * ITV: Broadcaster ITV bought a majority stake in World Productions,
the company behind the popular BBC series Line of Duty, for an undisclosed sum,
The Times reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2oVqI2f
    * OIL: Crude oil prices bounced back on Wednesday as a decline in U.S.
inventories underpinned the market, although a dip in compliance with OPEC
efforts to reduce output capped gains.
    * COPPER: London copper dropped on Wednesday from a three-week high hit the
session before as prices consolidated after failing to break technical
resistance and given a lack of other drivers, traders said.
    * GOLD: Gold prices fell to a three-week low on Tuesday, as demand for
riskier assets drove stocks higher and the dollar hit a six-week peak against
the yen.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent at 7,250.05 points on
Tuesday, with well-received results from heavyweight BP helping to
underpin gains in a positive start to the first trading day of the
month.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 J D Wetherspoon Plc                      Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Focusrite Plc                            Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Sage Group Plc                           Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Carillion Plc                            Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Imperial Brands Plc                      Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 J Sainsbury PLC                          Full Year 2016/17 Earnings Release
 International Personal                   Q1 2017 Trading Update Release
 Finance PLC                              
 Intu Properties Plc                      Q1 2017 AGM Trading Statement Release
 Direct Line Insurance Group              Q1 2017 Trading Update
 Plc                                      
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar; Editing by Sunil Nair)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐