UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 5

    May 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
14-16 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BHP: A second BHP Billiton Ltd shareholder has made a
public push for strategic changes at the world's largest miner, with the
Sydney-based Tribeca Global Natural Resources Fund calling for the company to
divest U.S. shale assets and to review its board and senior management.

    * RECKITT: The board of Reckitt Benckiser survived a protest on
Thursday that saw nearly 15 percent of shares voted against the reelection of
its chairman and nearly 31 percent against the former head of its audit
committee.
    * ANGLO: Anglo American's diamond unit De Beers is piloting a
project to capture carbon in the rock from which diamonds are extracted to
offset harmful emissions, the company said.
    * ROLLS: Britain's accounting watchdog has opened an investigation into how
KPMG checked the books of Rolls-Royce, the aero-engine group that agreed
in January to pay 671 million pounds ($862.8 million) to settle a transatlantic
bribery probe.
    * OIL: Oil prices were marooned near five-months lows on Friday after a near
5 percent fall in the previous session on concerns over rising U.S. supply,
wiping out all of the price gains since OPEC's move to curb output.
    * GOLD: Gold inched up on Friday as the euro rose against the dollar, but
was on track for its biggest weekly fall since November on receding political
risks in France and expectations of a U.S. rate rise as early as June.

    * COPPER: Copper fell to five-months lows on Thursday, posting its biggest
two-day loss since July 2015, on rising inventories and worries over cooling
demand.            
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent on Thursday, with miners
falling and retailer Next slumping as a difficult consumer environment bit into
its profits.
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
