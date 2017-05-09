UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 9

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 21
June 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Glencore said on Tuesday it has begun a sale process for its Tahmoor coking coal mine ahead of plans to halt operations next year, adding to a growing number of collieries on the block in Australia. * DIAGEO: Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, stood by its medium-term sales and profit targets on Monday, saying the year has progressed well. * CO-OPERATIVE: The Co-operative Bank is set to admit that a sale of its business has faltered, increasing the chances that its American hedge fund owners will have to plough more capital into the bank, The Times reported on Tuesday. bit.ly/2pt6bhJ * OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday in volatile trading, bolstered by statements from major oil-producing countries suggesting that OPEC and non-OPEC supply cuts could be extended into 2018. * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Tuesday, but remained near seven-week lows hit in the previous session as safe-haven demand ebbed in the wake of France's presidential election. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1 percent at 7,291.17 points on Monday, outpacing softer European markets following a widely expected win for centrist Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Cambria Automobiles Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Treatt Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Trading Statement Release William Hill PLC Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
June 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
June 20 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Shire Plc's long-acting therapy for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), adding another treatment to its stock of drugs for the cognitive condition that affects millions of children.