UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 9

    May 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point
higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * GLENCORE: Glencore said on Tuesday it has begun a sale process
for its Tahmoor coking coal mine ahead of plans to halt operations next year,
adding to a growing number of collieries on the block in Australia.
    * DIAGEO: Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, stood by its
medium-term sales and profit targets on Monday, saying the year has progressed
well.
    * CO-OPERATIVE: The Co-operative Bank is set to admit that a sale
of its business has faltered, increasing the chances that its American hedge
fund owners will have to plough more capital into the bank, The Times reported
on Tuesday. bit.ly/2pt6bhJ
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday in volatile trading, bolstered by
statements from major oil-producing countries suggesting that OPEC and non-OPEC
supply cuts could be extended into 2018.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Tuesday, but remained near seven-week lows
hit in the previous session as safe-haven demand ebbed in the wake of France's
presidential election.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1 percent at 7,291.17 points on
Monday, outpacing softer European markets following a widely expected win for
centrist Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Cambria Automobiles Plc                    Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Treatt Plc                                 Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc               Trading Statement Release
 William Hill PLC                           Trading Statement Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
