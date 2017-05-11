UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 11

May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11
points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* BHP: Workers at BHP Billiton's, Cerro Colorado copper
mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent
layoffs and the company's general attitude toward miners, the main union told
Reuters on Wednesday.
* MYLAN/GLAXO: Generic drug maker Mylan NV on Wednesday said it
disagrees with the reasoning behind the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's
decision not to approve its generic for GlaxoSmithKline Plc's
blockbuster Advair in March.
* Just Eat: Just Eat Plc is facing an in-depth investigation by the
competition watchdog on proposed takeover of Hungryhouse over fears restaurants
could end up with a worse deal, The Guardian reported on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2q4xodg)
* OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday, and Brent was firmly back over $50 per
barrel, as a fall in U.S. crude inventories and a more severe than expected cut
in Saudi supplies to Asia tightened the market.
* GOLD: Gold was steady early on Thursday, holding just above eight-week
lows hit earlier this week, as the U.S. dollar and stocks firmed amid
expectations of imminent interest rate rises.
* EX-DIVS: Admiral Group, BP, Centrica, Glencore
, GlaxoSmithKline, Merlin, Sainsbury, Sage
Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 13.7 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations.
* The UK blue chip index ended up 0.6 percent, on Wednesday, as strong
earnings updates underpinned recent gains and housebuilder Barratt
outperformed peers.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
SuperGroup Plc Q4 2017 Trading Statement Release
On The Beach Group Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
Derwent London PLC Q1 2017 Business Update
Amec Foster Wheeler Q1 Trading Update
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
(Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)