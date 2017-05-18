UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 18

May 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 51 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP/ELLIOT: Activist investor Elliott Management on Thursday said a meeting with BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie in Barcelona on Wednesday had been "constructive". * BP: BP Plc's first foray into Mexico's recently opened energy market is proving more promising than expected, and the government should offer more big projects to lure investment, the British oil major's Mexico boss said in an interview. * SKY NZ/VODAFONE: New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Thursday said it had filed a second, more detailed appeal with courts against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit. * BREXIT: Brexit has forced the European Union to rethink its flagship capital markets union (CMU) project by broadening its supervisory and geographical reach, a draft EU document showed on Wednesday. * BRITAIN/EU: Everything from just-in-time auto supply chains to the free movement of workers and even their pet cats and dogs will be thrown into question by Britain's exit from the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. * INSURERS: Insurers in over 100 countries face a "once in a lifetime" accounting change from January 2021 with the introduction of a uniform international book-keeping standard, details of which will be published on Thursday. * BANK OF IRELAND: Bank of Ireland has appointed HSBC Holdings Plc executive Francesca McDonagh as its new chief executive officer to succeed Richie Boucher, who will retire on Oct. 2. * TATA STEEL: A Tata Steel deal to separate its 15 billion-pound ($19 billion) UK pension scheme still leaves many questions unanswered for a potential merger with Thyssenkrupp's European steel operations, a source close to Thyssenkrupp said. * EX-DIVS: Compass, HSBC, Imperial Brands, Intertek , Royal Dutch Shell will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 20.3 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index was down 0.25 percent at 7,503.47 points at its close on Wednesday, turning lower as U.S. political developments weighed on European equity markets, with mining stocks and banks the biggest sectoral drags. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Euromoney Institutional Half Year 2017 Euromoney Investor Plc Institutional Investor Plc Earnings Release Booker Group Plc Full Year 2017 Booker Group Plc Earnings Release Hargreaves Lansdown Plc Q3 2017 Hargreaves Lansdown Plc Trading Statement Release JRP Group Plc Q1 2017 JRP Group Plc Trading Statement Release SSP Group Plc Half Year 2017 SSP Group Plc Earnings Release Rank Group Plc Rank Group Plc Interim Management Statement Release Land Securities Group Plc Full Year 2017 Land Securities Group Plc Earnings Release Balfour Beatty Plc Balfour Beatty Plc Trading Update Release Burberry Group Plc Preliminary 2017 Burberry Group Plc Earnings Release Thomas Cook Group Plc Half Year 2017 Thomas Cook Group Plc Earnings Release Royal Mail Plc Full Year 2017 Royal Mail Plc Earnings Release Dairy Crest Group Plc Full Year 2016 Dairy Crest Group Plc Earnings Release National Grid Plc Full Year 2017 National Grid Plc Earnings Release 3i Group Plc Full Year 2016/2017 3i Group Plc Earnings Release Bloomsbury Publishing Plc Full Year 2016 Bloomsbury Publishing Plc Earnings Release Marston's Plc Half Year 2017 Marston's Plc Earnings Release Investec Plc Full Year 2017 Investec Plc Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)