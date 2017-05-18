UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 18

May 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 51
points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* BHP/ELLIOT: Activist investor Elliott Management on Thursday said a
meeting with BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie in
Barcelona on Wednesday had been "constructive".
* BP: BP Plc's first foray into Mexico's recently opened energy
market is proving more promising than expected, and the government should offer
more big projects to lure investment, the British oil major's Mexico boss said
in an interview.
* SKY NZ/VODAFONE: New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV
on Thursday said it had filed a second, more detailed appeal with
courts against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of
Vodafone's local unit.
* BREXIT: Brexit has forced the European Union to rethink its flagship
capital markets union (CMU) project by broadening its supervisory and
geographical reach, a draft EU document showed on Wednesday.
* BRITAIN/EU: Everything from just-in-time auto supply chains to the free
movement of workers and even their pet cats and dogs will be thrown into
question by Britain's exit from the European Union, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said.
* INSURERS: Insurers in over 100 countries face a "once in a lifetime"
accounting change from January 2021 with the introduction of a uniform
international book-keeping standard, details of which will be published on
Thursday.
* BANK OF IRELAND: Bank of Ireland has appointed HSBC Holdings Plc
executive Francesca McDonagh as its new chief executive officer to
succeed Richie Boucher, who will retire on Oct. 2.
* TATA STEEL: A Tata Steel deal to separate its 15 billion-pound
($19 billion) UK pension scheme still leaves many questions unanswered for a
potential merger with Thyssenkrupp's European steel operations, a
source close to Thyssenkrupp said.
* EX-DIVS: Compass, HSBC, Imperial Brands, Intertek
, Royal Dutch Shell will trade without entitlement to their
latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 20.3 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations.
* The UK blue chip index was down 0.25 percent at 7,503.47 points at its
close on Wednesday, turning lower as U.S. political developments weighed on
European equity markets, with mining stocks and banks the biggest sectoral
drags.
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)