UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 23

May 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7505 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * At least 19 people were killed and 59 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester on Monday, in what two U.S. officials said was a suspected suicide bombing. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Royal Bank of Scotland is close to settling a costly and potentially embarrassing case alleging it misled shareholders during a 12 billion pound ($16 billion) fundraising at the height of the financial crisis, sources familiar with the talks said on Monday. * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's experimental injection for severe asthma cut substantially the need for patients to take problematic oral steroids drugs in a late-stage study, boosting hopes for a medicine that is expected to reach the market later this year. * The UK blue chip index closed up nearly 0.4 percent on Monday, holding near last week's record highs, propelled by a weaker pound and as UK miners gained from metal prices. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Severn Trent PLC SVT.L FY Cranswick PLC CWK.L FY Shaftesbury PLC SHB.L Interim results Paragon PARA.L Interim results UDG Healthcare UDG.L Interim results Electrocomponents PLC ECM.L FY HomeServe PLC HSV.L FY Big Yellow Group PLC BYG.L FY