UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 23

    May 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9
points at 7505 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    
    * At least 19 people were killed and 59 wounded in an explosion at the end
of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester on
Monday, in what two U.S. officials said was a suspected suicide bombing.

    * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Royal Bank of Scotland is close to
settling a costly and potentially embarrassing case alleging it misled
shareholders during a 12 billion pound ($16 billion) fundraising at the height
of the financial crisis, sources familiar with the talks said on Monday. 

    * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's experimental injection for severe
asthma cut substantially the need for patients to take problematic oral steroids
drugs in a late-stage study, boosting hopes for a medicine that is expected to
reach the market later this year.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up nearly 0.4 percent on Monday, holding
near last week's record highs, propelled by a weaker pound and as UK miners
gained from metal prices.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Severn Trent PLC       SVT.L    FY
 Cranswick PLC          CWK.L    FY
 Shaftesbury PLC        SHB.L    Interim results
 Paragon                PARA.L   Interim results
 UDG Healthcare         UDG.L    Interim results
 Electrocomponents PLC  ECM.L    FY
 HomeServe PLC          HSV.L    FY
 Big Yellow Group PLC   BYG.L    FY
 
 (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
