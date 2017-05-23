UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 23

(Adds company news, futures)
May 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9
points at 7505 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
down 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CRANSWICK: British pork and poultry supplier Cranswick Plc said
full-year profit rose 17.2 percent, helped by a significant growth in exports
and robust demand across a number of its products.
* PARAGON: British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc
reported a marginal fall in first-half profit, but said its buy-to-let
pipeline had more than doubled, pointing to full-year lending volumes topping
its expectations.
* SEVERN: British water utility Severn Trent Plc posted a 4.3
percent rise in full-year underlying pretax profit, boosted by newer price
regulations and higher savings.
* NATIONWIDE: Britain's Nationwide Building Society said on
Tuesday that its annual underlying profit fell by 23 percent compared with the
previous year, as costs increased and the lender did not pass on the full effect
of interest rate cuts to savers.
* At least 19 people were killed and 59 wounded in an explosion at the end
of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester on
Monday, in what two U.S. officials said was a suspected suicide bombing.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Royal Bank of Scotland is close to
settling a costly and potentially embarrassing case alleging it misled
shareholders during a 12 billion pound ($16 billion) fundraising at the height
of the financial crisis, sources familiar with the talks said on Monday.
* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's experimental injection for severe
asthma cut substantially the need for patients to take problematic oral steroids
drugs in a late-stage study, boosting hopes for a medicine that is expected to
reach the market later this year.
* The UK blue chip index closed up nearly 0.4 percent on Monday, holding
near last week's record highs, propelled by a weaker pound and as UK miners
gained from metal prices.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)