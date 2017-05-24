版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 13:37 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24

    May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6
points at 7,491 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * Soldiers will be deployed to key sites in Britain to boost security as the
country raised its terror threat to the highest level of "critical" following a
suicide attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, including children.

    * GLENCORE: U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it was not
in talks with Swiss mining and commodities group Glencore Plc, after
the latter said it had made an informal approach to discuss "a possible
consensual business combination."
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc has decided to offload a roughly
C$4.1 billion ($3 billion) stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd that
it acquired as part of a deal to retreat from Canada's oil sands earlier this
year, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.
    * RIO TINTO: Ex-Rio Tinto, chief executive officer Sam
Walsh said on Wednesday he does not 'fear the truth' of investigations into
millions of dollars in payments made in 2011 to help secure iron ore mining
acreage in Guinea, Australian media reported.
    * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton, is seeking environmental
approval to dig two new mines to extend the life of its Nickel West unit in the
state of Western Australia, which is facing a shortfall in ore supply.

    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.15 percent at 7485.29 on Tuesday, as
losses among miners more than offset stronger banks.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Mitie Group PLC               MTO.L   FY
 Vedanta Resources PLC         VED.L   Preliminary FY
 Pennon Group PLC              PNN.L   FY 
 Britvic PLC                   BVIC.L  Interim Results
 Great Portland Estates PLC    GPOR.L  FY
 Mediclinic International PLC  MDCM.L  FY
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐