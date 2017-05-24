UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24

May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,491 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * Soldiers will be deployed to key sites in Britain to boost security as the country raised its terror threat to the highest level of "critical" following a suicide attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, including children. * GLENCORE: U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it was not in talks with Swiss mining and commodities group Glencore Plc, after the latter said it had made an informal approach to discuss "a possible consensual business combination." * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc has decided to offload a roughly C$4.1 billion ($3 billion) stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd that it acquired as part of a deal to retreat from Canada's oil sands earlier this year, people familiar with the situation told Reuters. * RIO TINTO: Ex-Rio Tinto, chief executive officer Sam Walsh said on Wednesday he does not 'fear the truth' of investigations into millions of dollars in payments made in 2011 to help secure iron ore mining acreage in Guinea, Australian media reported. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton, is seeking environmental approval to dig two new mines to extend the life of its Nickel West unit in the state of Western Australia, which is facing a shortfall in ore supply. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.15 percent at 7485.29 on Tuesday, as losses among miners more than offset stronger banks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Mitie Group PLC MTO.L FY Vedanta Resources PLC VED.L Preliminary FY Pennon Group PLC PNN.L FY Britvic PLC BVIC.L Interim Results Great Portland Estates PLC GPOR.L FY Mediclinic International PLC MDCM.L FY TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)