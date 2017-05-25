UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 25

May 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14
points at 7529 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* CAR OUTPUT: British car production fell 18.2 percent in April from a year
earlier as the number of manufacturing days in the month was reduced by a later
Easter break, an industry body said on Thursday.
* EURIBOR TRIAL: A London trial of six former Deutsche Bank and
Barclays traders, charged with manipulating benchmark Euribor interest
rates, has been delayed until next year.
* MARKS & SPENCER: British retailer Marks & Spencer said improving
profit margins and steady market share showed its struggling clothing business
was on the mend, despite a 10 percent drop in annual profit and falling sales in
the latest quarter.
* RYANAIR: Ryanair's experiment with selling journeys involving connecting
flights is going very well and may be extended to London's Stansted and Dublin
airport within the next 12 months, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on
Wednesday.
* GW PHARMACEUTICALS: GW Pharmaceuticals is set to file its
cannabis-derived drug with U.S. regulators imminently, following publication of
detailed data on its success in fighting severe childhood epilepsy.
* EX-DIVS: Bunzl, Carnival, DCC, Morrison,
Worldpay Group, Whitbread will trade without entitlement to
their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.8 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 points higher at 7,514.90 on Wednesday,
helped by gains in Marks & Spencer after its solid results and by advances in
energy stocks.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
United Utilities UU.L FY earnings release
Pets at Home Group PLC PETSP.L FY earnings release
Intermediate Capital ICP.L FY earnings release
Paypoint PAYP.L FY earnings release
Card Factory CARDC.L Q1 earnings release
