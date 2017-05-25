UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 25

(Addsn company news, futures)
May 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14
points at 7529 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
up 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* TATE: British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle reported higher
full-year sales and earnings on Thursday, helped by an improving business
performance and a weaker British currency.
* ENQUEST: North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest said its
production fell 11 percent year on year in the first four months of the year due
to the natural decline of its fields but it maintained its annual output
target.
* UNITED UTILITIES: Water utility United Utilities Group Plc reported
a 3.1 percent rise in operating profit, helped by new pricing regulations and
cost savings.
* PETROFAC: The oilfield services provider has suspended Chief
Operating Officer Marwan Chedid until further notice after Britain's Serious
Fraud Office (SFO) questioned him as part of an investigation into Monaco-based
Unaoil.
* DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST: The owner of the Daily Mail
newspaper said the rate of decline in print advertising had eased slightly in
the first half of the year while online ad sales surged, helping the group to
reiterate its 12-month targets.
* HALFORDS: The British bicycles to car parts retailer on Thursday
reported a 7.5 percent fall in annual profit, hurt by the post-Brexit vote fall
in the value of the pound that increased the costs of imported goods.
* CAR OUTPUT: British car production fell 18.2 percent in April from a year
earlier as the number of manufacturing days in the month was reduced by a later
Easter break, an industry body said on Thursday.
* EURIBOR TRIAL: A London trial of six former Deutsche Bank and
Barclays traders, charged with manipulating benchmark Euribor interest
rates, has been delayed until next year.
* MARKS & SPENCER: British retailer Marks & Spencer said improving
profit margins and steady market share showed its struggling clothing business
was on the mend, despite a 10 percent drop in annual profit and falling sales in
the latest quarter.
* RYANAIR: Ryanair's experiment with selling journeys involving connecting
flights is going very well and may be extended to London's Stansted and Dublin
airport within the next 12 months, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on
Wednesday.
* GW PHARMACEUTICALS: GW Pharmaceuticals is set to file its
cannabis-derived drug with U.S. regulators imminently, following publication of
detailed data on its success in fighting severe childhood epilepsy.
* EX-DIVS: Bunzl, Carnival, DCC, Morrison,
Worldpay Group, Whitbread will trade without entitlement to
their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.8 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 points higher at 7,514.90 on Wednesday,
helped by gains in Marks & Spencer after its solid results and by advances in
energy stocks.
