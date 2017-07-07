FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 7
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月7日

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 7

    July 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 22 points, or 0.25 percent, at 7,315 on Friday,
according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * GLENCORE: Mining giant Glencore has signed a
major deal to sell up to 20,000 tonnes of cobalt products to a
Chinese firm, a move that in turn helps Volkswagen
secure car batteries for its shift to electric vehicles, four
sources said.
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Restarts of the gasoline-producing unit
and associated alkylation unit were nearing completion at Royal
Dutch Shell Plc's  227,586 barrel per day (bpd)
Convent, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant
operations said on Thursday.
    * HSBC: Mark Tucker, the incoming chairman of HSBC
is looking to find a successor for its chief executive, Stuart
Gulliver, and is expected to reveal the board's choice this
year, FT reported on Thursday. (on.ft.com/2sQ3Ez5)
    * BRITAIN-RETAIL: British shops enjoyed their biggest rise
in June sales in six years, a survey showed on Friday, helped by
warm weather and weak numbers in the same month last year.

    * BRITAIN-ECONOMY/JOBS: Salaries for British workers
starting in permanent jobs rose at the fastest pace since 2015
as businesses found it harder to hire staff, a problem
exacerbated by Brexit, a survey of recruitment firms showed on
Friday.
    * BREXIT: Britain should stay in the European Union's single
market as it transitions to a new relationship with the bloc
after Brexit in 2019, an employers group said on Thursday, a
proposal that immediately angered one leading Brexit supporter.

    * USA-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT: The number of Americans filing
for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose for a third straight
week last week, likely as some automakers closed assembly plants
for the annual summer retooling.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched down early on Friday to hover
around their lowest in nearly two months, with investors waiting
for key U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day.

    * OIL: Oil prices fell by more than 1 percent early on
Friday, with U.S. crude futures dipping below $45 per barrel as
news of a rise in U.S. production added to earlier reports that
OPEC output was also on the rise.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.4 percent at 7,337.28
points on Thursday, as Reckitt Benckiser helped lead
rate-sensitive consumer stocks lower, though a results-driven
jump in AB Foods and gains among banks offered some
support.
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)

